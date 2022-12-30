A last goodbye – Rückblick auf verstorbene Musiker*innen 2022

Die Liste der verstorbenen Musiker*innen ist auch in diesem Jahr wieder viel zu lang geworden. Gerade deshalb schauen wir noch einmal zurück auf das Leben und Werk von einigen ausgewählten Künstler*innen. Unter Ihnen etwa Christine McVie, Jerry Lee-Lewis, Rolf Kühn und Olivia Newton-John.
Musiktitel
You're the one that I want
Olivia Newton-John
CD: Batdance - Movie dance hits (Soundtrack)
Flip-flop
Rolf Kühne & Ed Motta
CD: Spotlights
Shoo‐B‐Doop and Cop Him
Betty Davis
CD: They Say I'm Different
Saltei de banda
Elza Soares
CD: Elza Pede Passagem
Don't stop
Fleetwood Mac
CD: Summer in the USA
Columbo
Wanda
CD: Niente
Sleigh ride
The Ronettes
CD: Joy - Music from the motion picture
Lay me down
Loretta Lynn feat. Willie Nelson
CD: Full circle
Ghost town
The Specials
CD: The collection
Reach out, I'll be there
The Four Tops
CD: Motown Magic - The Ultimate Hits Collection
Les p'tits papiers
Régine
CD: Les p'tits papiers
A salty dog
Procol Harum
CD: Die ultimative Chartshow - Rock classics
Great balls of fire
Jerry Lee Lewis
CD: Jimmy's Hitparade
Journey through a burning brain
Tangerine Dream
CD: Book of dreams - The pink years 1970 - 1973 - The blue years