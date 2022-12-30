A last goodbye – Rückblick auf verstorbene Musiker*innen 2022

Die Liste der verstorbenen Musiker*innen ist auch in diesem Jahr wieder viel zu lang geworden. Gerade deshalb schauen wir noch einmal zurück auf das Leben und Werk von einigen ausgewählten Künstler*innen. Unter Ihnen etwa Christine McVie, Jerry Lee-Lewis, Rolf Kühn und Olivia Newton-John.

Musiktitel

You're the one that I want

Olivia Newton-John

CD: Batdance - Movie dance hits (Soundtrack)



Flip-flop

Rolf Kühne & Ed Motta

CD: Spotlights



Shoo‐B‐Doop and Cop Him

Betty Davis

CD: They Say I'm Different



Saltei de banda

Elza Soares

CD: Elza Pede Passagem



Don't stop

Fleetwood Mac

CD: Summer in the USA



Columbo

Wanda

CD: Niente



Sleigh ride

The Ronettes

CD: Joy - Music from the motion picture



Lay me down

Loretta Lynn feat. Willie Nelson

CD: Full circle



Ghost town

The Specials

CD: The collection



Reach out, I'll be there

The Four Tops

CD: Motown Magic - The Ultimate Hits Collection



Les p'tits papiers

Régine

CD: Les p'tits papiers



A salty dog

Procol Harum

CD: Die ultimative Chartshow - Rock classics



Great balls of fire

Jerry Lee Lewis

CD: Jimmy's Hitparade



Journey through a burning brain

Tangerine Dream

CD: Book of dreams - The pink years 1970 - 1973 - The blue years