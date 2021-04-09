  1. SWR
Keep on Rockin'

Alle unsere gespielten Songs - gebündelt nach Sendestunden in SWR1 Baden-Württemberg - finden Sie hier in unserer Playlist. Viel Spaß beim Surfen durch die größten Hits aller Zeiten.

  • Heat of the moment (Foto: Asia)
    Titel
    Heat of the moment
    Interpret
    Asia
  • Dancing Queen (Foto: ABBA)
    Titel
    Dancing Queen
    Interpret
    Abba
  • Penny lover (Foto: Lionel Richie)
    Titel
    Penny lover
    Interpret
    Lionel Richie
  • Wild love (Foto: Rea Garvey)
    Titel
    Wild love
    Interpret
    Rea Garvey
  • Send me an angel (Foto: Real Life)
    Titel
    Send me an angel
    Interpret
    Real Life
  • Whole again (Foto: Atomic Kitten)
    Titel
    Whole again
    Interpret
    Atomic Kitten
  • High on emotion (Foto: Chris DeBurgh)
    Titel
    High on emotion
    Interpret
    Chris DeBurgh
  • When Susannah cries (Foto: Espen Lind)
    Titel
    When Susannah cries
    Interpret
    Espen Lind
  • Cover me in sunshine (Foto: P!nk)
    Titel
    Cover me in sunshine
    Interpret
    P!nk
  • Shake, shake, shake - shake your booty (Foto: KC and the Sunshine Band)
    Titel
    Shake, shake, shake - shake your booty
    Interpret
    KC & The Sunshine Band
  • All I need is a miracle (Foto: Mike + the Mechanics)
    Titel
    All I need is a miracle
    Interpret
    Mike & The Mechanics
  • Atlantis (Foto: Donovan)
    Titel
    Atlantis
    Interpret
    Donovan

