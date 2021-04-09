Keep on Rockin'
Alle unsere gespielten Songs - gebündelt nach Sendestunden in SWR1 Baden-Württemberg - finden Sie hier in unserer Playlist. Viel Spaß beim Surfen durch die größten Hits aller Zeiten.
- Titel
- Heat of the moment
- Interpret
- Asia
- Titel
- Dancing Queen
- Interpret
- Abba
- Titel
- Penny lover
- Interpret
- Lionel Richie
- Titel
- Wild love
- Interpret
- Rea Garvey
- Titel
- Send me an angel
- Interpret
- Real Life
- Titel
- Whole again
- Interpret
- Atomic Kitten
- Titel
- High on emotion
- Interpret
- Chris DeBurgh
- Titel
- When Susannah cries
- Interpret
- Espen Lind
- Titel
- Cover me in sunshine
- Interpret
- P!nk
- Titel
- Shake, shake, shake - shake your booty
- Interpret
- KC & The Sunshine Band
- Titel
- All I need is a miracle
- Interpret
- Mike & The Mechanics
- Titel
- Atlantis
- Interpret
- Donovan