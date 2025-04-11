  1. SWR
Das ARD-Team auf einen Blick

Gesamtleitung
ARD-TeamchefHarald Dietz (SWR)
ProduktionsleitungJulia Steeg (SWR)
Technische LeitungTobias Wallentin (SWR)
FERNSEHEN / ONLINE
ProgrammchefThomas Wehrle (SWR)
Technische LeitungSteffen Kretz (SWR), Thomas Koch (WDR)
Expert:innenThomas Broich, Thomas Hitzlsperger, Sami Khedira, Almuth Schult, Bastian Schweinsteiger
ModerationenAlexander Bommes (ARD), Julia Scharf (ARD), Esther Sedlazcek, Lea Wagner (SWR)
Live-ReportagenTom Bartels (SWR), Gerd Gottlob (NDR), Christina Graf (SWR), Florian Naß (HR)
FIFA-FachreporterPhilipp Sohmer (SWR)
AUDIO
ProgrammchefHarald Dietz (SWR)
Technische LeitungGerhard Rieber (SWR)
Live-ReportagenMichael Augustin (NDR), Holger Dahl (WDR), Philip Hofmeister (HR), Martina Knief (HR), Armin Lehmann (WDR), Julia Metzner (SWR), Jens-Jörg Rieck (SWR), André Siems (BR)
Moderation NetcastDésirée Krause (SWR)
Korrespondent:innenAnne Allmeling (SWR, Studio Kairo), Ramin Sina (SWR, Studio Kairo), Thomas Aders (SWR Auslandsredaktion)
