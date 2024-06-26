  1. SWR
Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024 | Klanginstallation & Konzert [1]

Elsa Biston: aussi fragile que possible

Elsa Biston
aussi fragile que possible (UA)
Wo: Museum Art.Plus
Wann: Donnerstag, 17.10.–Sonntag, 10.11.2024
Donnerstag, 17.10. 17:00–20:00
Freitag, 18.10. 10:00–18:00
Samstag, 19.10. 10:00–20:00
Sonntag, 20.10. 9:30–17:00
Eröffnung: Donnerstag 18:00
Zugang während der unten genannten Konzertzeiten nur mit Eintrittskarte zu Konzertbeginn

Konzerte:
Donnerstag 18:00–18:45
Freitag 15:00–15:45 & 16:30–17:15
Samstag 12:30–13:15, 14:00–14:45, 17:30–18:15 & 19:00–19:45
Sonntag 9:45–10:30, 13:00–13:45 & 15:00–15:45

Andrea Baglione, Raumkonzeption & Bühnenbild
United Instruments of Lucilin

Klanginstallation von Elsa Biston
Die Klanginstallation "aussi fragile que possible" von Elsa Biston

Elsa Biston inszeniert die Räume des Museum Art.Plus als eine dichte Landschaft aus vibrierenden und resonierenden Objekten, die einander in Klang versetzen und aufeinander reagieren – von Trommeln, Becken und Fellen über Baumblättern bis zu Papier. Die Besucher:innen können aktiv in das Geschehen eingreifen und genauso Teil der Klanglandschaft werden wie die Musiker:innen von United Instruments of Lucilin während der Konzerte, die Biston in die Installation hineinkomponiert hat.

Elsa Biston turns the rooms of the Museum Art.Plus into a dense landscape of vibrating and resonating objects that sound and react to each other – from drums and cymbals to leaves and paper. The audience can actively intervene and become part of the landscape, just as the musicians of United Instruments of Lucilin who perform concerts that Biston has composed into the installation.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024

Weitere Installationen & digitale Werke 2024

Donaueschingen
Lucia Kilger

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024 Lucia Kilger: Neues Werk für digitalen Raum

Durch die Gegenüberstellung von unterschiedlichen
Realitäten erschafft Lucia Kilger eine künstlerisch erfahrbare Reflexion
der Simultaneität verschiedener digitaler Wirklichkeiten, die
unsere Zeit wesentlich prägt.

Donaueschingen
Robin Minard

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024 Robin Minard: Kaminoyama Soundmark

Eine Installation von Robin Minard in Anlehnung an den japanischen Dichter Saitō Mokichi und seinem Besuch vor genau 100 Jahren in Donaueschingen.

Donaueschingen
Lilja María Ásmundsdóttir

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024 Lilja María Ásmundsdóttir: Neue Klanginstallation

Die Künstlerin Lilja María Ásmundsdóttir verwandelt die Galerie im Turm in ein großes Instrument und lädt die Besucher:innen ein, dieses zu erkunden und auszuprobieren, wie die eigenen Bewegungen im Raum den klanglichen Charakter der Installation verändern.

