Elsa Biston

aussi fragile que possible (UA)

Wo: Museum Art.Plus

Wann: Donnerstag, 17.10.–Sonntag, 10.11.2024

Donnerstag, 17.10. 17:00–20:00

Freitag, 18.10. 10:00–18:00

Samstag, 19.10. 10:00–20:00

Sonntag, 20.10. 9:30–17:00

Eröffnung: Donnerstag 18:00

Zugang während der unten genannten Konzertzeiten nur mit Eintrittskarte zu Konzertbeginn

Konzerte:

Donnerstag 18:00–18:45

Freitag 15:00–15:45 & 16:30–17:15

Samstag 12:30–13:15, 14:00–14:45, 17:30–18:15 & 19:00–19:45

Sonntag 9:45–10:30, 13:00–13:45 & 15:00–15:45



Andrea Baglione, Raumkonzeption & Bühnenbild

United Instruments of Lucilin

Die Klanginstallation "aussi fragile que possible" von Elsa Biston Elsa Biston

Elsa Biston inszeniert die Räume des Museum Art.Plus als eine dichte Landschaft aus vibrierenden und resonierenden Objekten, die einander in Klang versetzen und aufeinander reagieren – von Trommeln, Becken und Fellen über Baumblättern bis zu Papier. Die Besucher:innen können aktiv in das Geschehen eingreifen und genauso Teil der Klanglandschaft werden wie die Musiker:innen von United Instruments of Lucilin während der Konzerte, die Biston in die Installation hineinkomponiert hat.

Elsa Biston turns the rooms of the Museum Art.Plus into a dense landscape of vibrating and resonating objects that sound and react to each other – from drums and cymbals to leaves and paper. The audience can actively intervene and become part of the landscape, just as the musicians of United Instruments of Lucilin who perform concerts that Biston has composed into the installation.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024