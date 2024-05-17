Younghi Pagh-Paan: Frau, warum weinst Du? Wen suchst Du?

für Orchester



Werkkommentar von Younghi Pagh-Paan

Es war ein langer Weg, bis ich zu dem Titel und der Situation gekommen bin, aus der die Musik hervorgehen soll. "Frau, warum weinst du? Wen suchst du?", diese Worte richtet Jesus an Maria von Magdala, die an seiner leeren Grabhöhle weint (Joh. 20, 15). Sie ist der erste Mensch, an den sich der Auferstandene persönlich wendet, indem er sie bei ihrem Namen Maria ruft und ihr sagt, was geschehen wird.

Mir geht es nicht um die biblische Auferstehungsgeschichte, sondern um den großen Trost, den ein suchender und weinender Mensch erfährt, und um die große Stärkung dadurch. Ich denke an die aus Not weinenden Menschen jetzt, besonders an Frauen. Und ich denke an sie aus meiner eigenen Schwäche heraus. Es ist ein Trost, der die eigenen Lebens- und Existenzwünsche wieder stark werden lässt.

English

It was a long way until I came to the title and the situation from which the music should emerge. "Woman, why are you weeping? Whom do you seek?" These words are addressed by Jesus to Mary Magdalene, who weeps at his empty burial cave (John 20:15). She is the first person to whom the Risen Lord addresses himself personally, calling her by her name Mary and telling her what will happen.

I am not concerned with the biblical story of the resurrection, but with the great consolation that a seeking and weeping person experiences, and with the great strengthening that comes from it. I think of people crying from need now, especially women. And I think of her out of my own weakness. It is a consolation that makes one's own desires for life and existence strong again.