Alexander Schubert

studierte Informatik/Kognitionswissenschaften und Multimediale Komposition. Er ist künstlerischer Leiter des elektronischen Studios der Musikhochschule Lübeck und Dozent an der Musikhochschule Hamburg. Schuberts musikalischer Hintergrund war zunächst der nichtakademische Clubkontext (Techno, Electronica, elektroakustischer Free Jazz und Noise-Hardcore), und diese Stilrichtungen beeinflussen weiterhin seine Arbeit. Ein besonderer Fokus liegt auf der Körperlichkeit der Interpreten, deren Relation zu neuen Medien im Zentrum vieler Werke steht. Immersion und multisensorische Wahrnehmung stellen weitere Schwerpunkte dar.

Schubert studied computer science/cognitive science and multimedia composition. He is artistic director of the electronic studio at the Lübeck Academy of Music and teaches at the Hamburg Academy of Music. The origins of Schubert’s musical background lie in the non-academic club context (techno, electronic, electro-acoustic free jazz and noise hardcore), and these styles continue to influence his work. He focuses especially on the physicality of the performers, whose relationship with new media stands at the centre of many works. Immersion and multi-sensory perception are also central concerns.