Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musiktitel:
Jump
Anna Hauss
CD: Jump
Shadow in the water
Erlend Oye
CD: Shadow in the water
Inside outside
This Is The Kit
CD: Inside outside
RBH
Oracle Sisters
CD: Hydranism
Flatlands (don't hold me)
Vilma Flood
CD: Flood
Flowers and light
Vilma Flood
CD: Flood
Larga tudo
Adriana Calcanhotto
CD: Errante
Moho
O'o
CD: Moho
My little girl dreams of the dead
Max Braun
CD: Till Morning Comes
Dust
Brandee Younger feat. Me'Shell Ndegeocello
CD: Brand new life