Jazz & Pop

Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel:

Jump
Anna Hauss
CD: Jump

Shadow in the water
Erlend Oye
CD: Shadow in the water

Inside outside
This Is The Kit
CD: Inside outside

RBH
Oracle Sisters
CD: Hydranism

Flatlands (don't hold me)
Vilma Flood
CD: Flood

Flowers and light
Vilma Flood
CD: Flood

Larga tudo
Adriana Calcanhotto
CD: Errante

Moho
O'o
CD: Moho

My little girl dreams of the dead
Max Braun
CD: Till Morning Comes

Dust
Brandee Younger feat. Me'Shell Ndegeocello
CD: Brand new life

Steiner & Madlaina (Foto: Pressestelle, Nils Lucas)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit kauzigem Folk, melancholischem Pop und einem schlechten Gewissen

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Altin Gün (Foto: Pressestelle, Catharina Gerritsen)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit türkischen Volksweisen, mittelalterlichen Sagenwesen und sommerlichen Träumen.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Nickel Creek (Foto: Pressestelle, Josh Goleman)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit Motown-Sound, doppelten Böden und Jazz auf Wolof.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Tim Fulda (Foto: Pressestelle, Kaiser Quartett)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit Blüten, Blumen und Blauem Blut.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Jessie Monk (Foto: Pressestelle, SnowWhite PR )

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit ironischem Country, einer Zugreise durch die Sierra Madre, vier Königen und einer Kaiserin.  

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

George Leitenberger (Foto: George Leitenberger)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit guten Vorsätzen, Übeltätern in weiß und Therapien gegen Vorurteile.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Anna B Savage (Foto: Pressestelle, Katie Silvester)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit dicken Tränen, alten Chart-Hits und sabbernden Hunden.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

Masaa (Foto: Pressestelle, Andy Spyra)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit zwei Hälsen, einem Spendenaufruf und ohne Lust auf Kompromisse.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

EOC - Kakteen (Foto: Pressestelle, Profiler Promotion)

Jazz & Pop Songs der Woche

Immer freitags: Die Top 3 Tracks aus der SWR2 Tandem Musikredaktion. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz. Heute mit einem eigenartigen Songtitel, Winterruhe in Norwegen und zwei Vätern auf dem Spielplatz.

SWR2 Tandem SWR2

