Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel:

Jump

Anna Hauss

CD: Jump



Shadow in the water

Erlend Oye

CD: Shadow in the water



Inside outside

This Is The Kit

CD: Inside outside



RBH

Oracle Sisters

CD: Hydranism



Flatlands (don't hold me)

Vilma Flood

CD: Flood



Flowers and light

Vilma Flood

CD: Flood



Larga tudo

Adriana Calcanhotto

CD: Errante



Moho

O'o

CD: Moho



My little girl dreams of the dead

Max Braun

CD: Till Morning Comes



Dust

Brandee Younger feat. Me'Shell Ndegeocello

CD: Brand new life