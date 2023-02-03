  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem

Songs der Woche

STAND

Moderation: Frauke Oppenberg

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.

Musiktitel:

Cantar cantar
João Selva
CD: Passarinho

Drunk on a flight
Eloise
CD: Drunk on a flight

The last torero
Helge Schneider
CD: The last torero

February
Complete Mountain Almanac
CD: Complete Mountain almanac

Going home to a party
JW Francis
CD: Dream house

Dream house
JW Francis
CD: Dream house

Doussou koun
Mariam Koné
CD: Berlin bamako sessions

Slow
Hey Hey My My
CD: High_Life

Esperanto
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest feat. Dianne Reeves
CD: Esperanto

I'll never leave
Les Imprimés
CD: I'll never leave

