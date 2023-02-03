Songs der Woche

Die besten Tracks aus Pop, Jazz und Global Pop. Gehen in den Kopf, in die Beine, manchmal ins Herz.
Musiktitel:
Cantar cantar
João Selva
CD: Passarinho
Drunk on a flight
Eloise
CD: Drunk on a flight
The last torero
Helge Schneider
CD: The last torero
February
Complete Mountain Almanac
CD: Complete Mountain almanac
Going home to a party
JW Francis
CD: Dream house
Dream house
JW Francis
CD: Dream house
Doussou koun
Mariam Koné
CD: Berlin bamako sessions
Slow
Hey Hey My My
CD: High_Life
Esperanto
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest feat. Dianne Reeves
CD: Esperanto
I'll never leave
Les Imprimés
CD: I'll never leave