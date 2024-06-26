Datum: Samstag, 19. Oktober 2024 Beginn: 20:30 Uhr

Ort: Erich-Kästner-Halle

Humboldstrasse 3

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Eintritt: frei Programm: Live in SWR Kultur um 20:30 Mitwirkende: Roscoe Mitchell, Saxophon

Michele Rabbia, Schlagzeug

Ignaz Schick, Turntables, Sampler, Elektronik



Der Komponist und Saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell zählt seit Jahrzehnten zu den innovativsten Musikern und ist dabei immer offen geblieben für neue künstlerische Impulse und Zusammenarbeiten, wie seine beiden Konzerte in Donaueschingen zeigen. Nach seinem Soloauftritt mit dem SWR Symphonieorchester zu Festivalbeginn ist er auch in einer Triokonstellation zu hören. Mit dem italienischen Schlagzeuger Michele Rabbia spielt er seit einigen Jahren im Duo. Nun treffen die beiden zum ersten Mal auf den Berliner Musiker Ignaz Schick.

Composer and saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell has been among the most innovative musicians over many decades thanks to his openness to new artistic impulses and collaborations, as his two concerts in Donaueschingen demonstrate. After his solo performance with the SWR Symphonieorchester at the beginning of the festival he also will perform in a trio setting. For several years, he has performed in a duo with the Italian percussionist Michele Rabbia. Now the two of them encounter Berliner Ignaz Schick for the first time.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2024