Swingin' into the New Year! Tanzen gegen die Krise

Ukrainekrise. Krise im Nahen und Fernen Osten. Gesundheitskrise. Klimakrise. Bahnkrise. Geht hier überhaupt noch was? Ja! "Swingin' into the New Year" beflügelt sogar! Mit bewährten Krisenmusiken aus 100 Jahren Jazz, Soul und Latin. Zum Abhotten und Aufdancen, Hinhören, Chillen und Grillen. Von Mitternacht bis zwei Uhr heben wir zum Start von 2025 die Welt aus den Angeln, ohne sie kaputtzumachen.
Jimmy van Heusen, Sammy Cahn
Call Me Irresponsible
Dinah Washington
Al Sherman
Save Your Sorrow for Tomorrow
Eddie Condon
Anthony Newley
Feelin‘ Good
Lainie Kazan
Sam Theard, Fleecie Moore
Let The Good Times Roll
Ray Charles
Edward Kennedy „Duke“ Ellington
Cotton Club Stomp
Duke Ellington
Howard Hoagland „Hoagy“ Carmichael , Stanley Adams
Sing Me a Swing Song and Let Me Dance
Ella Fitzgerald
Billy Davis, Vincent Lopez, John Morris, Jimmy Tyson
Knock Knock, Who‘s There?
Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
Jimmy Mundy
Um Jumped the Devil
Divers
James M. VanEaton, Frank Layton Ryerson, Grady Watts
One Scotch, one Bourbon and one Beer
Amus Milburn
James M. VanEaton, Frank Layton Ryerson, Grady Watts
Blue Champagne
Jimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra
Peggy Lee
Black Coffee
Peggy Lee
Duke Ellington
Things Ain‘t what They Used to Be
Charlie Barnet
C. Stewart, William Strethen „Wild Bill“ Davis, D. Groaner, Fleecie Moore
Don‘t You Worry `bout that Mule
Louis Jordan & His Timpany Five
Sid Wyche, Leroy Kirkland
Shout, Holler And Scream
George Benson
Tandyn Almer
Along Comes Mary
Oscar Brown Jr.
Tito Puente
Tito Mambo
Tito Puente
Ben Jorge
Mas que nada
Sergio Mendez
Hubert Laws
Tacos
Diverse
Jon Hart, Melvin Lasie
Boogaloo in Room 802
Diverse
Jack McDuff
Hot Barbecue
Jack McDuff
Jorge Ben
Mano caetano
Diverse
Jorge Ben
Zazueira
Diverse
Henry Glover, Titus Turner
Sticks and Stones
Ray Charles
Bobbie Gentry
Ode to Billie Joe
Bobby Bloom
Galt MacDermott
Aquarius
George Shearing
John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Things We Said Today
London Jazz 4
Della Reese
I Got the Blues
Marvin I. Jenkins
John Cameron
Troublemaker
John Cameron
Allen Touissaint
Get out out My Life, Woman
Barry Dee Dee & The Movements
Billy Myles
Nobody But Me
Lou Rawls
Louisa Bey
Parlez moi d‘amour
Louisa Bey
Teri Thornton
Feels Good
Teri Thornton
McKinley Morganfield
Mojo Working
Craig Handy
Yoko Kanno
Bad Dog No Biscuits
The Seatbelts
Irving Berlin
Blue Skies
Maxine Sullivan