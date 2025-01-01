  1. SWR
Jahreswechsel mit SWR Kultur

Swingin' into the New Year! Tanzen gegen die Krise

Stand

Von Henry Altmann

Ukrainekrise. Krise im Nahen und Fernen Osten. Gesundheitskrise. Klimakrise. Bahnkrise. Geht hier überhaupt noch was? Ja! "Swingin' into the New Year" beflügelt sogar! Mit bewährten Krisenmusiken aus 100 Jahren Jazz, Soul und Latin. Zum Abhotten und Aufdancen, Hinhören, Chillen und Grillen. Von Mitternacht bis zwei Uhr heben wir zum Start von 2025 die Welt aus den Angeln, ohne sie kaputtzumachen.

Jimmy van Heusen, Sammy Cahn
Call Me Irresponsible
Dinah Washington

Al Sherman
Save Your Sorrow for Tomorrow
Eddie Condon

Anthony Newley
Feelin‘ Good
Lainie Kazan

Sam Theard, Fleecie Moore
Let The Good Times Roll
Ray Charles

Edward Kennedy „Duke“ Ellington
Cotton Club Stomp
Duke Ellington

Howard Hoagland „Hoagy“ Carmichael , Stanley Adams
Sing Me a Swing Song and Let Me Dance
Ella Fitzgerald

Billy Davis, Vincent Lopez, John Morris, Jimmy Tyson
Knock Knock, Who‘s There?
Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

Jimmy Mundy
Um Jumped the Devil
Divers

James M. VanEaton, Frank Layton Ryerson, Grady Watts
One Scotch, one Bourbon and one Beer
Amus Milburn

James M. VanEaton, Frank Layton Ryerson, Grady Watts
Blue Champagne
Jimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra

Peggy Lee
Black Coffee
Peggy Lee

Duke Ellington
Things Ain‘t what They Used to Be
Charlie Barnet

C. Stewart, William Strethen „Wild Bill“ Davis, D. Groaner, Fleecie Moore
Don‘t You Worry `bout that Mule
Louis Jordan & His Timpany Five

Sid Wyche, Leroy Kirkland
Shout, Holler And Scream
George Benson

Tandyn Almer
Along Comes Mary
Oscar Brown Jr.

Tito Puente
Tito Mambo
Tito Puente

Ben Jorge
Mas que nada
Sergio Mendez

Hubert Laws
Tacos
Diverse

Jon Hart, Melvin Lasie
Boogaloo in Room 802
Diverse

Jack McDuff
Hot Barbecue
Jack McDuff

Jorge Ben
Mano caetano
Diverse

Jorge Ben
Zazueira
Diverse

Henry Glover, Titus Turner
Sticks and Stones
Ray Charles

Bobbie Gentry
Ode to Billie Joe
Bobby Bloom

Galt MacDermott
Aquarius
George Shearing

John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Things We Said Today
London Jazz 4

Della Reese
I Got the Blues
Marvin I. Jenkins

John Cameron
Troublemaker
John Cameron

Allen Touissaint
Get out out My Life, Woman
Barry Dee Dee & The Movements

Billy Myles
Nobody But Me
Lou Rawls

Louisa Bey
Parlez moi d‘amour
Louisa Bey

Teri Thornton
Feels Good
Teri Thornton

McKinley Morganfield
Mojo Working
Craig Handy

Yoko Kanno
Bad Dog No Biscuits
The Seatbelts

Irving Berlin
Blue Skies
Maxine Sullivan




















