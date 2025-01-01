Swingin' into the New Year! Tanzen gegen die Krise

Von Henry Altmann

Ukrainekrise. Krise im Nahen und Fernen Osten. Gesundheitskrise. Klimakrise. Bahnkrise. Geht hier überhaupt noch was? Ja! "Swingin' into the New Year" beflügelt sogar! Mit bewährten Krisenmusiken aus 100 Jahren Jazz, Soul und Latin. Zum Abhotten und Aufdancen, Hinhören, Chillen und Grillen. Von Mitternacht bis zwei Uhr heben wir zum Start von 2025 die Welt aus den Angeln, ohne sie kaputtzumachen.

Jimmy van Heusen, Sammy Cahn

Call Me Irresponsible

Dinah Washington



Al Sherman

Save Your Sorrow for Tomorrow

Eddie Condon



Anthony Newley

Feelin‘ Good

Lainie Kazan



Sam Theard, Fleecie Moore

Let The Good Times Roll

Ray Charles



Edward Kennedy „Duke“ Ellington

Cotton Club Stomp

Duke Ellington



Howard Hoagland „Hoagy“ Carmichael , Stanley Adams

Sing Me a Swing Song and Let Me Dance

Ella Fitzgerald



Billy Davis, Vincent Lopez, John Morris, Jimmy Tyson

Knock Knock, Who‘s There?

Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra



Jimmy Mundy

Um Jumped the Devil

Divers



James M. VanEaton, Frank Layton Ryerson, Grady Watts

One Scotch, one Bourbon and one Beer

Amus Milburn



James M. VanEaton, Frank Layton Ryerson, Grady Watts

Blue Champagne

Jimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra



Peggy Lee

Black Coffee

Peggy Lee



Duke Ellington

Things Ain‘t what They Used to Be

Charlie Barnet



C. Stewart, William Strethen „Wild Bill“ Davis, D. Groaner, Fleecie Moore

Don‘t You Worry `bout that Mule

Louis Jordan & His Timpany Five



Sid Wyche, Leroy Kirkland

Shout, Holler And Scream

George Benson



Tandyn Almer

Along Comes Mary

Oscar Brown Jr.



Tito Puente

Tito Mambo

Tito Puente



Ben Jorge

Mas que nada

Sergio Mendez



Hubert Laws

Tacos

Diverse



Jon Hart, Melvin Lasie

Boogaloo in Room 802

Diverse



Jack McDuff

Hot Barbecue

Jack McDuff



Jorge Ben

Mano caetano

Diverse



Jorge Ben

Zazueira

Diverse



Henry Glover, Titus Turner

Sticks and Stones

Ray Charles



Bobbie Gentry

Ode to Billie Joe

Bobby Bloom



Galt MacDermott

Aquarius

George Shearing



John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Things We Said Today

London Jazz 4



Della Reese

I Got the Blues

Marvin I. Jenkins



John Cameron

Troublemaker

John Cameron



Allen Touissaint

Get out out My Life, Woman

Barry Dee Dee & The Movements



Billy Myles

Nobody But Me

Lou Rawls



Louisa Bey

Parlez moi d‘amour

Louisa Bey



Teri Thornton

Feels Good

Teri Thornton



McKinley Morganfield

Mojo Working

Craig Handy



Yoko Kanno

Bad Dog No Biscuits

The Seatbelts



Irving Berlin

Blue Skies

Maxine Sullivan









































