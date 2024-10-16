The internationally renowned Karl Sczuka Prize is awarded annually to the ‚best production of an audio work that uses musical material and structures in an acoustic performance‘. This year, 122 submissions were received from 32 countries.

An independent jury chaired by visual artist Olaf Nicolai decided on the winners from 17 June to 20 June 2024 in Baden-Baden. Other jury members were Inke Arns, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote and Thomas Meinecke. Iris Drögekamp, Head of the Karl Sczuka Prize Secretariat, acted as a non-voting advisor to the jury.

The Karl Sczuka Prize jury has been working in its current formation since 2022.

Head of the Karl Sczuka Prize Office: Iris Drögekamp.