KSP = Karl Sczuka Prize (since 1955)

KSG = Karl Sczuka Grant Price (since 1997)*

KSR = Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship (since 2021)

Prod. = Production scholarship (1985-1991)

* The Karl Sczuka Grant Prize was not awarded by the jury in 2006, 2009 and 2017, as none of the submitted works met the criteria and requirements of the jury.

In 2021, the Grant Price was discontinued.