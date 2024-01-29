Carsten Schneider: Die Gefahren eines Jahres im Deutschlandfunk

Attention all drivers: how many dangers there are lurking on German motorways: bathtubs, llamas, umbrellas, inflatable dinghies and much more. Deutschlandfunk broadcasts its traffic news roughly 30 times a day with an average of five danger warnings. Carsten Schneider spent a year collecting 70,000 dangers, and then seven years making an audio play out of them. The texts were spoken by various presenters at Deutschlandfunk.

Alle Informationen zu Carsten Schneider und seinem Werk "Die Gefahren eines Jahres im Deutschlandfunk" finden Sie hier in deutscher Sprache.

About the author

Carsten Schneider, born in Bad Oldesloe in 1971, is a collector, poet and visual artist. He is a deconstructor par excellence. He draws the material for his collage-based visual and sonic poems from the Tagesspiegel and Deutschlandfunk. His works bear such titles as The S-Sounds of a Day at Deutschlandfunk, The Breath of a Day at Deutschlandfunk or The Numbers of a Day at Deutschlandfunk. Schneider has also written prose works, as well as numerous audio and stage plays.