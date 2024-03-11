Drei akustische Gedichte ("three acoustisc poems"):

1. Drehungen und Windungen

2. Segeln mit Schubert

3. An ailing person's room

Composition: Bernadette Johnson

Production: Author's Production 2007

Premiere Broadcast: "Segeln mit Schubert" on Radio France on March 19, 2007

Alle Informationen zu Bernadette Johnson und ihrem Werk "Drei akustische Gedichte" finden Sie hier in deutscher Sprache.

The award winner

Bernadette Johnson was born in 1955 in St. Gallen. She received dance training at the Sigurd Leeder School of Dance, followed by audio-technical training at the Electronic Studio of the Music Academy Basel and at Swiss Radio DRS. Since 1980, she has been creating her own soundscapes and auditory spaces, sometimes in collaboration with performance artists. She has been involved in radio art and features since 2000. Bernadette Johnson lives in Basel, is a member of the "Forum for Soundscapes" (FKL), and works as an audio documentarist (MEMORIAV/Radio DRS) and sound artist.