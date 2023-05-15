Musikliste:
1.
Spirited
Laura Gibson
2.
Are we left to help ourselves
Dekker
3.
Flowers and light
Vilma Flood
4.
Two jobs
Lee Fields
5.
Intertwined
Arny Margret
6.
Adventures in your own backyard
Patrick Watson
7.
Pyramids
Jamila & The Other Heroes
Wissen aktuell
Musikliste:
1.
Spirited
Laura Gibson
2.
Are we left to help ourselves
Dekker
3.
Flowers and light
Vilma Flood
4.
Two jobs
Lee Fields
5.
Intertwined
Arny Margret
6.
Adventures in your own backyard
Patrick Watson
7.
Pyramids
Jamila & The Other Heroes