KSP = Karl Sczuka Prize (since 1955)
KSG = Karl Sczuka Grant Price (since 1997)*
KSR = Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship (since 2021)
Prod. = Production scholarship (1985-1991)
|2021
|KSP
|Hanna Hartman: "Fog Factory"
|KSR
|Hannes Seidl: "Befreit die Maschinen!"
|2020
|KSP
|Frédéric Acquaviva: "ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics"
|KSG
|has not been awarded*
|2019
|KSP
|Ulrike Janssen and Marc Matter: "Meerschallschwamm und Schweigefang"
|KSG
|Jiří Adámek and Ladislav Źelezný: „Hra na uši / The Ears Game“
|2018
|KSP
|Martin Brandlmayr: "Vive les fantômes"
|KSG
|Carsten Schneider: "Die Gefahren eines Jahres im Deutschlandfunk"
|2017
|KSP
|Olaf Nicolai: "In the woods there is a bird..."
|KSG
|has not been awarded*
|2016
|KSP
|Christina Kubisch, Peter Kutin and Florian Kindlinger: "Desert Bloom"
|KSG
|Marco Blaauw: "Engel der Erinnerung"
|2015
|KSP
|Gerhard Rühm: "Hugo Wolf und drei Grazien, letzter Akt"
|KSG
|Dagmara Kraus and Marc Matter: "Entstehung dunkel"
|2014
|KSP
|Carl Michael von Hausswolff: "Circulating over Square Waters"
|KSG
|No Input Ensemble & 2xC: "Fieber. Kommentarwerk zum Gebirgskriegsprojekt"
|2013
|KSP
|Oswald Egger and Iris Drögekamp: "Linz und Lunz"
|KSG
|Rafael Nassif: "werk_statt_incanto"
|2012
|KSP
|Serge Baghdassarians and Boris Baltschun: "Bodybuilding"
|KSG
|Jan Jelinek: "Kennen Sie Otahiti?"
|2011
|KSP
|Das Institut fuer Feinmotorik and Tim Elzer: "Die 50 Skulpturen des Institut fuer Feinmotorik"
|KSG
|Ulrike Janssen: "vogelherdrecherche"
|2010
|KSP
|Iris Drögekamp and Oswald Egger: "Ohne Ort und Jahr"
|KSG
|Sung Hwan Kim and David Michael DiGregorio: "One from In the room"
|2009
|KSP
|Wolfgang Müller: "Séance Vocibus Avium"
|KSG
|has not been awarded*
|2008
|KSP
|Thomas Meinecke and David Moufang: "Übersetzungen / Translations"
|KSG
|Anja Utler: "suchrufen, taub"
|2007
|KSP
|Stefano Giannotti: "Geologica"
|KSG
|Bernadette Johnson: "3 akustische Gedichte"
|2006
|KSP
|Asmus Tietchens: "Trois Dryades"
|KSG
|has not been awarded*
|2005
|KSP
|Hanna Hartman: "Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker"
|KSG
|Antje Vowinckel: "Call me Yesterday"
|2004
|KSP
|Jon Rose: "Skeleton in the Museum"
|KSG
|Oswald Egger: "tuning, stumm"
|2003
|KSP
|Asmus Tietchens: "Sechs Heidelberger Studien"
|2002
|KSP
|Stefano Giannotti: "Il tempo cambia"
|KSG
|Andreas Bick: "Windscapes"
|2001
|KSP
|Friederike Mayröcker: "Das Couvert der Vögel"
|KSG
|Blagomir Alexiev: "In the End of the Road"
|2000
|KSP
|Caroline Wilkins: "Mecanica Natura"
|KSG
|Hanna Hartman: "Cikoria. Eine Reise. Ein Jahr"
|1999
|KSP
|Barry Bermange: "Topophonia"
|KSG
|Thomas Gerwin: "Rollenspiel" (π r²)"
|KSG
|Philip Jeck: "Vinyl Coda II"
|1998
|KSP
|R. Murray Schafer: "Winter Diary"
|1997
|KSP
|Pierre Henry: "Antagonismen"
|KSG
|Johannes S. Sistermanns
|1996
|KSP
|Franz Mon: "Von den Fahrplänen braucht man nicht zu reden"
|1995
|KSP
|Mauricio Kagel: "Nah und fern"
|1994
|KSP
|Hartmut Geerken: "Hexenring"
|1993
|KSP
|Ulrich Gerhardt: "Übergang über die Beresina"
|1992
|KSP
|Heiner Goebbels: "Schliemanns Radio"
|1991
|KSP
|has not been awarded*
|Prod.
|Hans Ulrich Humpert
|1990
|KSP
|Heiner Goebbels: "Wolokolamsker Chaussee"
|1989
|KSP
|Hartmut Geerken: "Südwärts, Südwärts"
|1988
|KSP
|Luc Ferrari: "Verirrt. Ein Labyrinth"
|1987
|KSP
|Barry Bermange: "Radioville. Metropolis London"
|Prod.
|Giorgio Battistelli
|1986
|KSP
|Patricia Jünger: "Sehr geehrter Herr! - Ein Requiem"
|1985
|KSP
|Stephan Wunderlich: "Tagesproduktion"
|Prod.
|Künstlergruppe "Blinde Ehemänner"
|1984
|KSP
|Heine Goebbels: "Verkommenes Ufer"
|1983
|KSP
|Juan Allende-Blin: "Rapport sonore. Relato sonoro. Klangbericht"
|1982
|KSP
|Alison Knowles: "Bohnen-Sequenzen" und
Franz Mon: "wenn zum beispiel nur einer in einem raum ist"
|1981
|KSP
|Barry Bermange: "Warcries" und
Hans-Ola Ericsson, Ole Lützow-Holm und Richard P. Scott: "New Music America"
|1980
|KSP
|has not been awarded*
|1979
|KSP
|John Cage: "Roaratorio"
|1978
|KSP
|has not been awarded*
|1977
|KSP
|Gerhard Rühm: "Wintermärchen"
|1976
|KSP
|Walter Kempowski: "Beethovens Fünfte"
|1975
|KSP
|Ferdinand Kriwet: "Radioball"
|1974
|KSP
|Urs Widmer and Peter Zwetkoff: "Die schreckliche Verwirrung des Giuseppe Verdi"
|1973
|KSP
|Wilhelm Zobl: "Ändere die Welt, sie braucht es"
|1972
|KSP
|Luc Ferrari: "Portraitspiel"
|1971
|KSP
|Franz Mon: "bringen um zu kommen"
|1970
|KSP
|Maricio Kagel: "(Hörspiel) - Ein Aufnahmezustand"
|1969
|KSP
|has not been awarded*
|1968
|KSP
|Walter Baumgartner
|1967
|KSP
|Miroslav Kefurt
|1963
|KSP
|Friedrich Scholz
|1961
|KSP
|Peter Zwetkoff
|1959
|KSP
|Siegfried Franz and Hans-Martin Majewski
|1957
|KSP
|Bruno Maderna
|1955
|KSP
|Siegfried Franz and Peter Zwetkoff
* The Karl Sczuka Grant Prize was not awarded by the jury in 2006, 2009 and 2017, as none of the submitted works met the criteria and requirements of the jury.
In 2021, the Grant Price was discontinued.