KSP = Karl Sczuka Prize (since 1955)

KSG = Karl Sczuka Grant Price (since 1997)*

KSR = Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship (since 2021)

Prod. = Production scholarship (1985-1991)

Overview of prize winners and award works since 1955 2021 KSP Hanna Hartman: "Fog Factory" KSR Hannes Seidl: "Befreit die Maschinen!" 2020 KSP Frédéric Acquaviva: "ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics" KSG has not been awarded* 2019 KSP Ulrike Janssen and Marc Matter: "Meerschallschwamm und Schweigefang" KSG Jiří Adámek and Ladislav Źelezný: „Hra na uši / The Ears Game“ 2018 KSP Martin Brandlmayr: "Vive les fantômes" KSG Carsten Schneider: "Die Gefahren eines Jahres im Deutschlandfunk" 2017 KSP Olaf Nicolai: "In the woods there is a bird..." KSG has not been awarded* 2016 KSP Christina Kubisch, Peter Kutin and Florian Kindlinger: "Desert Bloom" KSG Marco Blaauw: "Engel der Erinnerung" 2015 KSP Gerhard Rühm: "Hugo Wolf und drei Grazien, letzter Akt" KSG Dagmara Kraus and Marc Matter: "Entstehung dunkel" 2014 KSP Carl Michael von Hausswolff: "Circulating over Square Waters" KSG No Input Ensemble & 2xC: "Fieber. Kommentarwerk zum Gebirgskriegsprojekt" 2013 KSP Oswald Egger and Iris Drögekamp: "Linz und Lunz" KSG Rafael Nassif: "werk_statt_incanto" 2012 KSP Serge Baghdassarians and Boris Baltschun: "Bodybuilding" KSG Jan Jelinek: "Kennen Sie Otahiti?" 2011 KSP Das Institut fuer Feinmotorik and Tim Elzer: "Die 50 Skulpturen des Institut fuer Feinmotorik" KSG Ulrike Janssen: "vogelherdrecherche" 2010 KSP Iris Drögekamp and Oswald Egger: "Ohne Ort und Jahr" KSG Sung Hwan Kim and David Michael DiGregorio: "One from In the room" 2009 KSP Wolfgang Müller: "Séance Vocibus Avium" KSG has not been awarded* 2008 KSP Thomas Meinecke and David Moufang: "Übersetzungen / Translations" KSG Anja Utler: "suchrufen, taub" 2007 KSP Stefano Giannotti: "Geologica" KSG Bernadette Johnson: "3 akustische Gedichte" 2006 KSP Asmus Tietchens: "Trois Dryades" KSG has not been awarded* 2005 KSP Hanna Hartman: "Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker" KSG Antje Vowinckel: "Call me Yesterday" 2004 KSP Jon Rose: "Skeleton in the Museum" KSG Oswald Egger: "tuning, stumm" 2003 KSP Asmus Tietchens: "Sechs Heidelberger Studien" 2002 KSP Stefano Giannotti: "Il tempo cambia" KSG Andreas Bick: "Windscapes" 2001 KSP Friederike Mayröcker: "Das Couvert der Vögel" KSG Blagomir Alexiev: "In the End of the Road" 2000 KSP Caroline Wilkins: "Mecanica Natura" KSG Hanna Hartman: "Cikoria. Eine Reise. Ein Jahr" 1999 KSP Barry Bermange: "Topophonia" KSG Thomas Gerwin: "Rollenspiel" (π r²)" KSG Philip Jeck: "Vinyl Coda II" 1998 KSP R. Murray Schafer: "Winter Diary" 1997 KSP Pierre Henry: "Antagonismen" KSG Johannes S. Sistermanns 1996 KSP Franz Mon: "Von den Fahrplänen braucht man nicht zu reden" 1995 KSP Mauricio Kagel: "Nah und fern" 1994 KSP Hartmut Geerken: "Hexenring" 1993 KSP Ulrich Gerhardt: "Übergang über die Beresina" 1992 KSP Heiner Goebbels: "Schliemanns Radio" 1991 KSP has not been awarded* Prod. Hans Ulrich Humpert 1990 KSP Heiner Goebbels: "Wolokolamsker Chaussee" 1989 KSP Hartmut Geerken: "Südwärts, Südwärts" 1988 KSP Luc Ferrari: "Verirrt. Ein Labyrinth" 1987 KSP Barry Bermange: "Radioville. Metropolis London" Prod. Giorgio Battistelli 1986 KSP Patricia Jünger: "Sehr geehrter Herr! - Ein Requiem" 1985 KSP Stephan Wunderlich: "Tagesproduktion" Prod. Künstlergruppe "Blinde Ehemänner" 1984 KSP Heine Goebbels: "Verkommenes Ufer" 1983 KSP Juan Allende-Blin: "Rapport sonore. Relato sonoro. Klangbericht" 1982 KSP Alison Knowles: "Bohnen-Sequenzen" und

Franz Mon: "wenn zum beispiel nur einer in einem raum ist" 1981 KSP Barry Bermange: "Warcries" und

Hans-Ola Ericsson, Ole Lützow-Holm und Richard P. Scott: "New Music America" 1980 KSP has not been awarded* 1979 KSP John Cage: "Roaratorio" 1978 KSP has not been awarded* 1977 KSP Gerhard Rühm: "Wintermärchen" 1976 KSP Walter Kempowski: "Beethovens Fünfte" 1975 KSP Ferdinand Kriwet: "Radioball" 1974 KSP Urs Widmer and Peter Zwetkoff: "Die schreckliche Verwirrung des Giuseppe Verdi" 1973 KSP Wilhelm Zobl: "Ändere die Welt, sie braucht es" 1972 KSP Luc Ferrari: "Portraitspiel" 1971 KSP Franz Mon: "bringen um zu kommen" 1970 KSP Maricio Kagel: "(Hörspiel) - Ein Aufnahmezustand" 1969 KSP has not been awarded* 1968 KSP Walter Baumgartner 1967 KSP Miroslav Kefurt 1963 KSP Friedrich Scholz 1961 KSP Peter Zwetkoff 1959 KSP Siegfried Franz and Hans-Martin Majewski 1957 KSP Bruno Maderna 1955 KSP Siegfried Franz and Peter Zwetkoff

* The Karl Sczuka Grant Prize was not awarded by the jury in 2006, 2009 and 2017, as none of the submitted works met the criteria and requirements of the jury.

In 2021, the Grant Price was discontinued.