Karl Scuka Prize

Archive of prize winners and award works since 1955

KSP = Karl Sczuka Prize (since 1955)
KSG = Karl Sczuka Grant Price (since 1997)*
KSR = Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship (since 2021)
Prod. = Production scholarship (1985-1991)

Overview of prize winners and award works since 1955
2021KSPHanna Hartman: "Fog Factory"
KSRHannes Seidl: "Befreit die Maschinen!"
2020KSPFrédéric Acquaviva: "ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics"
KSGhas not been awarded*
2019KSPUlrike Janssen and Marc Matter: "Meerschallschwamm und Schweigefang"
KSGJiří Adámek and Ladislav Źelezný: „Hra na uši / The Ears Game“
2018KSPMartin Brandlmayr: "Vive les fantômes"
KSGCarsten Schneider: "Die Gefahren eines Jahres im Deutschlandfunk"
2017KSPOlaf Nicolai: "In the woods there is a bird..."
KSGhas not been awarded*
2016KSPChristina Kubisch, Peter Kutin and Florian Kindlinger: "Desert Bloom"
KSGMarco Blaauw: "Engel der Erinnerung"
2015KSPGerhard Rühm: "Hugo Wolf und drei Grazien, letzter Akt"
KSGDagmara Kraus and Marc Matter: "Entstehung dunkel"
2014KSPCarl Michael von Hausswolff: "Circulating over Square Waters"
KSGNo Input Ensemble & 2xC: "Fieber. Kommentarwerk zum Gebirgskriegsprojekt"
2013KSPOswald Egger and Iris Drögekamp: "Linz und Lunz"
KSGRafael Nassif: "werk_statt_incanto"
2012KSPSerge Baghdassarians and Boris Baltschun: "Bodybuilding"
KSGJan Jelinek: "Kennen Sie Otahiti?"
2011KSPDas Institut fuer Feinmotorik and Tim Elzer: "Die 50 Skulpturen des Institut fuer Feinmotorik"
KSGUlrike Janssen: "vogelherdrecherche"
2010KSPIris Drögekamp and Oswald Egger: "Ohne Ort und Jahr"
KSGSung Hwan Kim and David Michael DiGregorio: "One from In the room"
2009KSPWolfgang Müller: "Séance Vocibus Avium"
KSGhas not been awarded*
2008KSPThomas Meinecke and David Moufang: "Übersetzungen / Translations"
KSGAnja Utler: "suchrufen, taub"
2007KSPStefano Giannotti: "Geologica"
KSGBernadette Johnson: "3 akustische Gedichte"
2006KSPAsmus Tietchens: "Trois Dryades"
KSGhas not been awarded*
2005KSPHanna Hartman: "Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker"
KSGAntje Vowinckel: "Call me Yesterday"
2004KSPJon Rose: "Skeleton in the Museum"
KSGOswald Egger: "tuning, stumm"
2003KSPAsmus Tietchens: "Sechs Heidelberger Studien"
2002KSPStefano Giannotti: "Il tempo cambia"
KSGAndreas Bick: "Windscapes"
2001KSPFriederike Mayröcker: "Das Couvert der Vögel"
KSGBlagomir Alexiev: "In the End of the Road"
2000KSPCaroline Wilkins: "Mecanica Natura"
KSGHanna Hartman: "Cikoria. Eine Reise. Ein Jahr"
1999KSPBarry Bermange: "Topophonia"
KSGThomas Gerwin: "Rollenspiel" (π r²)"
KSGPhilip Jeck: "Vinyl Coda II"
1998KSPR. Murray Schafer: "Winter Diary"
1997KSPPierre Henry: "Antagonismen"
KSGJohannes S. Sistermanns
1996KSPFranz Mon: "Von den Fahrplänen braucht man nicht zu reden"
1995KSPMauricio Kagel: "Nah und fern"
1994KSPHartmut Geerken: "Hexenring"
1993KSPUlrich Gerhardt: "Übergang über die Beresina"
1992KSPHeiner Goebbels: "Schliemanns Radio"
1991KSPhas not been awarded*
Prod.Hans Ulrich Humpert
1990KSPHeiner Goebbels: "Wolokolamsker Chaussee"
1989KSPHartmut Geerken: "Südwärts, Südwärts"
1988KSPLuc Ferrari: "Verirrt. Ein Labyrinth"
1987KSPBarry Bermange: "Radioville. Metropolis London"
Prod.Giorgio Battistelli
1986KSPPatricia Jünger: "Sehr geehrter Herr! - Ein Requiem"
1985KSPStephan Wunderlich: "Tagesproduktion"
Prod.Künstlergruppe "Blinde Ehemänner"
1984KSPHeine Goebbels: "Verkommenes Ufer"
1983KSPJuan Allende-Blin: "Rapport sonore. Relato sonoro. Klangbericht"
1982KSPAlison Knowles: "Bohnen-Sequenzen" und
Franz Mon: "wenn zum beispiel nur einer in einem raum ist"
1981KSPBarry Bermange: "Warcries" und
Hans-Ola Ericsson, Ole Lützow-Holm und Richard P. Scott: "New Music America"
1980KSPhas not been awarded*
1979KSPJohn Cage: "Roaratorio"
1978KSPhas not been awarded*
1977KSPGerhard Rühm: "Wintermärchen"
1976KSPWalter Kempowski: "Beethovens Fünfte"
1975KSPFerdinand Kriwet: "Radioball"
1974KSPUrs Widmer and Peter Zwetkoff: "Die schreckliche Verwirrung des Giuseppe Verdi"
1973KSPWilhelm Zobl: "Ändere die Welt, sie braucht es"
1972KSPLuc Ferrari: "Portraitspiel"
1971KSPFranz Mon: "bringen um zu kommen"
1970KSPMaricio Kagel: "(Hörspiel) - Ein Aufnahmezustand"
1969KSPhas not been awarded*
1968KSPWalter Baumgartner
1967KSPMiroslav Kefurt
1963KSPFriedrich Scholz
1961KSPPeter Zwetkoff
1959KSPSiegfried Franz and Hans-Martin Majewski
1957KSPBruno Maderna
1955KSPSiegfried Franz and Peter Zwetkoff

* The Karl Sczuka Grant Prize was not awarded by the jury in 2006, 2009 and 2017, as none of the submitted works met the criteria and requirements of the jury.
In 2021, the Grant Price was discontinued.

Der Karl-Sczuka-Preis für Hörspiel als Radiokunst 2022 geht an Jan Jelinek für sein Hörstück "Überwachung – in drei Episoden".

Background about the Karl Sczuka Prize

