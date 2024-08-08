SWR SWR Kultur Klassik SWR Donaueschinger Musiktage Bildergalerie Die Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 in Bildern Stand 8.8.2024, 11:56 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen per Mail teilen Ausgewählte Motive von den Donaueschinger Musiktagen 2023. Entdeckt von Ralf Brunner, Astrid Karger und Oliver Matlok. Donaueschinger Musiktage: 19. bis 22. Oktober 2023 SWR Oliver Matlok Russell Greenberg (Yarn/Wire) SWR Oliver Matlok Julia Den Boer (Yarn/Wire) SWR Oliver Matlok Peter Evans und Sae Hashimoto (Yarn/Wire) SWR Sae Hashimoto (Yarn/Wire) SWR Astrid Karger Podiumsdiskussion im Museum Art.Plus: Felicitas Hoppe (l.) und Iris ter Schiphorst SWR Ralf Brunner SWR Oliver Matlok Baldur Brönnimann probt mit dem SWR Symphonieorchester SWR Ralf Brunner SWR Ralf Brunner Ryoko Akama SWR Ralf Brunner Installation "divulgence" von Ryoko Akama SWR Ralf Brunner Mat Pogo (Die Hochstapler) SWR Astrid Karger Louis Laurain (Die Hochstapler) SWR Astrid Karger SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Oliver Matlok Anja Kampmann und Elnaz Seyedi SWR Astrid Karger Mattie Barbier und Clara Iannotta SWR Astrid Karger Clara Iannotta SWR Astrid Karger Weston Olencki, Baldur Brönnimann, Clara Iannotta SWR Astrid Karger SWR Symphonieorchester SWR Astrid Karger Frank-Michael Guthmann (SWR Symphonieorchester) SWR Carol Robinson SWR Oliver Matlok Sara Glojnarić SWR Astrid Karger Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet SWR Ralf Brunner Installation "Dead Plants and Living Objects" von Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet SWR Ralf Brunner Lydia Rilling, Festivalleiterin SWR nmzMedia SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Oliver Matlok Die Musiker*innen von Yarn/Wire SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Ralf Brunner Igor Semenoff (Ictus) SWR Ralf Brunner Chryssi Dimitriou (Ictus) SWR Ralf Brunner Klanginstallation "The Agonists" von Marina Rosenfeld SWR Ralf Brunner Jessie Marino SWR Oliver Matlok Emilia Dorr in Jessie Marinos "The Positive Reinforcement Campaign" SWR Ralf Brunner Jennifer Torrence (Pinquins) SWR Ralf Brunner SWR Oliver Matlok Wojtek Blecharz: Symphony No. 3 SWR Ralf Brunner Wojtek Blecharz: Symphony No. 3 SWR Ralf Brunner SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Oliver Matlok Elnaz Seyedi SWR Oliver Matlok SWR Oliver Matlok Baldur Brönnimann SWR Astrid Karger Younghi Pagh-Paan SWR Astrid Karger Chaya Czernowin und Peter Paul Kainrath SWR Astrid Karger Matana Roberts SWR Astrid Karger Installation "Light Orange Intervention" von Raul Keller SWR Ralf Brunner Raul Keller SWR Ralf Brunner Salome Kammer beim Konzert mit dem Ensemble Ascolta SWR Astrid Karger Erik Borgir (Ensemble Ascolta) SWR Astrid Karger Ensemble Ascolta SWR Ralf Brunner Felicitas Hoppe, im Vordergrund Catherine Larsen-Maguire SWR Ralf Brunner Björn Gottstein, Leiter der Donaueschinger Musiktage von 2015 bis 2021 SWR Ralf Brunner Weston Olencki (l.) und Mattie Barbier (RAGE Thormbones) SWR Oliver Matlok Lydia Jeschke und Raoul Mörchen SWR Astrid Karger Virtuelle Übergabe des Karl-Sczuka-Preises durch SWR-Intendant Kai Gniffke an Martin Brandlmayr SWR Ralf Brunner Orchesterpreis 2023 für Francesca Verunelli, überreicht von Markus Tillier SWR Ralf Brunner Festival für Neue Musik Donaueschinger Musiktage 19. bis 22. Oktober 2023 23 Uraufführungen und Installationen. Die Konzerte, Klanginstallationen und das Rahmenprogramm im Überblick.