Die Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 in Bildern

"Sie werden keine Chance in diesem Job haben!" Das bekommt Gisa Flake an der Schauspielschule prophezeit. Der Grund: ihre Körperform. Doch Gisa Flake geht sehr erfolgreich ihren Weg als Schauspielerin im Schlankheits-verliebten deutschen Fernsehen. Heute spielt sie u.a. als Polizeiruf-Kommissarin und Mitglied der ZDF heute-show. In SWR Kultur Treffpunkt Musik erzählt sie vom Kampf gegen Dicken-Klischees, ihrer Liebe zum Kabarett und ihrem Debüt als Operettendarstellerin an der Komischen Oper Berlin.