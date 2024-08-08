  1. SWR
Die Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 in Bildern

Ausgewählte Motive von den Donaueschinger Musiktagen 2023. Entdeckt von Ralf Brunner, Astrid Karger und Oliver Matlok.

Publikum der Donaueschinger Musiktage vor den Donauhallen
Donaueschinger Musiktage: 19. bis 22. Oktober 2023
Russell Greenberg
Russell Greenberg (Yarn/Wire)
Julia Den Boer
Julia Den Boer (Yarn/Wire)
Peter Evans spielt Trompete, im Hintergrund Sae Hashimoto
Peter Evans und Sae Hashimoto (Yarn/Wire)
Donaueschinger Musiktage: Sae Hashimoto
Sae Hashimoto (Yarn/Wire)
Felicitas Hoppe und Iris ter Schiphorst
Podiumsdiskussion im Museum Art.Plus: Felicitas Hoppe (l.) und Iris ter Schiphorst
Sitzender Mann guckt von seinem Buch auf, direkt in die Kamera
Baldur Brönnimann probt mit dem SWR Symphonieorchester
Baldur Brönnimann probt mit dem SWR Symphonieorchester
Verschiedene Dämpfer
Ryoko Akama
Ryoko Akama
Fotografien mit Klammern an einer Leine befestigt
Installation "divulgence" von Ryoko Akama
Mat Pogo am Mikrofon
Mat Pogo (Die Hochstapler)
Donaueschinger Musiktage: Louis Laurain
Louis Laurain (Die Hochstapler)
Mann liegt auf dem Rücken in einem Foyer und blickt in sein Handy
An einem Verlagsstand fotografiert ein Mann die Auslage
Anja Kampmann, Elnaz Seyedi
Anja Kampmann und Elnaz Seyedi
Mattie Barbier, Clara Iannotta
Mattie Barbier und Clara Iannotta
Clara Iannotta
Clara Iannotta
V. l.: Weston Olencki, Baldur Brönnimann, Clara Iannotta
Weston Olencki, Baldur Brönnimann, Clara Iannotta
SWR Symphonieorchester
SWR Symphonieorchester
Frank-Michael Guthmann
Frank-Michael Guthmann (SWR Symphonieorchester)
Carol Robinson
Carol Robinson
Sara Glojnarić
Sara Glojnarić
Rie Nakajima, Pierre Berthet
Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet
Pierre Berthet blickt auf Exponate
Installation "Dead Plants and Living Objects" von Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet
Lydia Rilling
Lydia Rilling, Festivalleiterin
Plakate an einer Betonwand
Zusammengelapptes und angekettetes Klappfahrrad
Mann sitzt vor einem Mischpult und mehreren Monitoren
Blick durch die offene Tür auf die Technik eines Übertragungswagens
Die Musiker*innen von YarnWire vor einem Garagentor
Die Musiker*innen von Yarn/Wire
Musikerin von Yarn Wire durch ein Loch eines Notenpults hindurch fotografiert
Mann spielt Violine
Igor Semenoff (Ictus)
Frau spielt Bass-Querflöte
Chryssi Dimitriou (Ictus)
Klanginstallation
Klanginstallation "The Agonists" von Marina Rosenfeld
Jessie Marino
Jessie Marino
Frau in Tenniskleidung hält einen Tennisschläger
Emilia Dorr in Jessie Marinos "The Positive Reinforcement Campaign"
Frau spielt Schlagzeug
Jennifer Torrence (Pinquins)
Mann liegt ausgestreckt auf einer Parkbank
Reihe von Minilautsprechern, dahinter Reihe von sitzenden Menschen
Wojtek Blecharz: Symphony No. 3
Mann liegt mit geschlossenen Augen am Fuße eines Notenständers
Wojtek Blecharz: Symphony No. 3
Kleiner Hund an Leine schaut zwischen Menschenbeinen hervor
Frau mit roter Mütze hockt an einen Baum gelehnt
Elnaz Seyedi
Elnaz Seyedi
Sanitäter stehen in den Donauhallen
Baldur Brönnimann
Baldur Brönnimann
Younghi Pagh-Paan
Younghi Pagh-Paan
Chaya Czernowin und Peter Paul Kainrath unterhalten sich
Chaya Czernowin und Peter Paul Kainrath
Matana Roberts
Matana Roberts
Verkabeltes Steckfeld
Installation "Light Orange Intervention" von Raul Keller
Raul Keller
Raul Keller
Salome Kammer mit aufgerissenem Mund
Salome Kammer beim Konzert mit dem Ensemble Ascolta
Erik Borgir
Erik Borgir (Ensemble Ascolta)
Ensemble Ascolta
Ensemble Ascolta
Catherine Larsen-Maguire dirigiert, im Hintergund Felicitas Hoppe
Felicitas Hoppe, im Vordergrund Catherine Larsen-Maguire
Björn Gottstein
Björn Gottstein, Leiter der Donaueschinger Musiktage von 2015 bis 2021
Weston Olencki (l.), Mattie Barbier
Weston Olencki (l.) und Mattie Barbier (RAGE Thormbones)
Lydia Jeschke und Raoul Mörchen
Lydia Jeschke und Raoul Mörchen
Kai Gniffke hält eine Urkunde, Martin Brandlmayr (über Bildschirmprojektion)
Virtuelle Übergabe des Karl-Sczuka-Preises durch SWR-Intendant Kai Gniffke an Martin Brandlmayr
Francesca Verunelli, Markus Tillier
Orchesterpreis 2023 für Francesca Verunelli, überreicht von Markus Tillier
