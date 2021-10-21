Ob Mozart intensiviert, Barock aufgefrischt oder Tschaikowsky nuanciert: Jede Aufnahme mit Teodor Currentzis ist ein kleines Meisterwerk.

SWR2 hat eine Auswahl in dieser Playlist zusammengestellt.

Titelliste:

Le nozze di Figaro, K. 429: Sinfonia – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Teodor Currentzis

Piano Concerto No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 “Pathétique”: III. Allegro molto vivace – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Teodor Currentzis, Musica Aeterna

The Rite of Spring: Part One: Adoration of the Earth: The Augurs of Spring – Dance of the Young Girls Radio – Igor Stravinsky, Teodor Currentzis

Mahler: Symphony No.6 in A Minor: IV. Finale. Sostenuto – Allegro moderato – Allegro energico – Gustav Mahler, Teodor Currentzis

Les Boréades, RCT 31, Acte IV, Scène IV: Entrée pour les Muses, les Zéphyres, lles Saisons, les Heures et les Arts – Jean-Philippe Rameau, Teodor Currentzis

Don Giovanni, K. 527: Act: II: Don Giovanni, a cenar teco (Andante: II Commendatore, Don Giovanni, Leoporello) – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Teodor Currentzis

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto, op. 35 in D Minor: I. Allegro moderato – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Musica Aeterna, Teodor Currentzis

Platée; RCT 53, Acte I, Scène VI: Orage – Jean-Philippe Rameau, Teodor Currentzis