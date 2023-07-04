  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Klassik
  4. SWR Donaueschinger Musiktage

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023

Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet: Neue Klanginstallation

STAND

Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet
Neue Klanginstallation (UA)
Wo: Orangerie
Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Klanginstallation Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet (Foto: Rie Nakajima)
Klanginstallation von Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet

Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet greifen in ihrer Zusammenarbeit unter dem Titel "Dead Plants & Living Objects" oft auf scheinbar banale Gegenstände zurück, die sie in der Umgebung des Ausstellungsortes gefunden haben und mit denen sie Räume wirkungsvoll verwandeln. Während des Festivals werden sie ihre Installation kontinuierlich weiter entwickeln, weshalb sich der wiederholte Besuch empfiehlt.

In their collaboration entitled "Dead Plants & Living Objects", Rie Nakajima and Pierre Berthet frequently employ supposedly banal objects that they have found in the surroundings of the exhibition space, using them in minimalist ways to transform the spaces sonically. Over the course of the festival, they will continuously rework the installation, so repeated visits are highly recommended.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023

Weitere Installationen 2023

Donaueschingen
Marina Rosenfeld (Foto: Marina Rosenfeld)

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Marina Rosenfeld: Neue Neue Klanginstallation

In ihrer neuen Installation stellt Marina Rosenfeld Arbeiten auf Papier und Seide aus und führt dabei ihre langjährige Beschäftigung mit sozialen und räumlichen Dispositionen von Klängen und deren Repräsentationen und Verzerrungen fort.

Donaueschingen
Ryoko Akama (Foto: FILMLOVE)

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Ryoko Akama: Neue Klanginstallation

In ihrer neuen Klanginstallation verbindet die japanische Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama erstmals ihre poetische Klangwelt mit Photographie und inszeniert im Fischhaus die klangliche Dimension analoger Photographie.

Donaueschingen
Klanginstallation Raul Keller (Foto: Raul Keller)

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Raul Keller: Neue Klanginstallation

In der Orangerie stimmt der estnische Künstler Raul Keller eine Flucht von Räumen sowohl klanglich wie farblich, sodass die Besucher:innen seine Installation durch ihre eigene Bewegung durch den Raum erfahren.

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR