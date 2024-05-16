  1. SWR
Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023

Ryoko Akama: divulgence

Ryoko Akama
divulgence (UA)
Wo: Fischerhaus
Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Ryoko Akama
Die Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama bei der Arbeit

Seit vielen Jahren ist die japanische Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama fasziniert von der Arbeit in der Dunkelkammer. In ihrer neuen Klanginstallation verbindet sie nun erstmals ihre poetische Klangwelt mit Photographie und inszeniert im Fischhaus die klangliche Dimension analoger Photographie.

For many years, the Japanese sound artist Ryoko Akama has been fascinated by the processes of the photographer’s dark room. In this new sound installation, she connects her poetic sound world with photography for the first time and brings the sonic dimension of analogue photography into focus in the Fischhaus.

Weitere Installationen 2023

Donaueschingen
Marina Rosenfeld

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Marina Rosenfeld: The Agonists

In ihrer neuen Installation stellt Marina Rosenfeld Arbeiten auf Papier und Seide aus und führt dabei ihre langjährige Beschäftigung mit sozialen und räumlichen Dispositionen von Klängen und deren Repräsentationen und Verzerrungen fort.

Donaueschingen
Klanginstallation Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet: Dead Plants and Living Objects

Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet greifen in ihrer Zusammenarbeit unter dem Titel "Dead Plants & Living Objects" oft auf scheinbar banale Gegenstände zurück, die sie in der Umgebung des Ausstellungsortes gefunden haben und mit denen sie Räume wirkungsvoll verwandeln.

Donaueschingen
Klanginstallation Raul Keller

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Raul Keller: Light Orange Intervention

In der Orangerie stimmt der estnische Künstler Raul Keller eine Flucht von Räumen sowohl klanglich wie farblich, sodass die Besucher:innen seine Installation durch ihre eigene Bewegung durch den Raum erfahren.

