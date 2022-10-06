  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Organisation

Peter Voß

STAND
Intendantenporträt von Peter Voß, intendant von SWF und später SWR (Foto: SWR, Boris Schmalenberger)
Peter Voß Boris Schmalenberger
Auslandschef Immo Vogel (li.), Intendant Prof. Peter Voß (Mitte), Projektleiter Ingolf Efler im Bus der „Europareise '99“ Christel Korte
Palästinenserpräsident Jassir Arafat (li.) und Intendant Peter Voß treffen sich in Stuttgart am 28. März 2000. Der SWR und die Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation unterzeichnen ein Kooperationsabkommen. Christel Korte
Professor Peter Voß bei der Produktion „Bühler Begegnungen“ für 3sat im Jahr 2006 Klaus Görgen
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR