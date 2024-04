Songs der iranischen Freiheits- und Protestbewegung

Oh the gloom and doom

Oh this mirror, now dusted and muddy

Oh my land, when will I see you in bliss?

Let me take your hand, it is time we rise to our feet

They rooted you up, they used you up (they took life out of you)

Oh my dearest, this ain’t where you belong

They tied your hands, they broke your heart

This ain’t what you deserve

Oh you treasure-filled / treasured land

Geographical determination – to hell with this lot

What cruel hand wrote this cruel fate on our lot

We have seen enough wars , we have suffered enough

We no longer listen to this lunacy

We’ve blown our fuses

The herd is gone wild

Hey sheperd ! Who is your master?

These ravening wolves or the tortured souls

Hey wolf, your hunting ground is not here

In this treasured land