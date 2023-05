Sie sind selbst Mamas oder haben eine besondere Beziehung zu ihren Müttern: Andrea Berg, Peggy March oder Francine Jordi. Auch große Ähnlichkeiten sind zu sehen.

+++ 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐄𝐆𝐆𝐘 +++



My Mom is cooler than your Mom!

Mine is a singer, songwriter, actress, painter, author,...Posted by Peggy March - Deutschland on Sunday, May 14, 2023