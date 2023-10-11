Arbeitsaufenthalte im SWR Experimentalstudio

Das SWR Experimentalstudio ermöglicht jungen Komponierenden, vor Ort an ihren Werken zu arbeiten.



The SWR Experimentalstudio enables composers to work on their works with live-electronics on site.

deutsch

Ein solcher Arbeitsaufenthalt ermöglicht die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Team des Experimentalstudio sowie die Nutzung des Studioequipments.



In bestimmten Fällen gewährt das Experimentalstudio für den Arbeitsaufenthalt zusätzlich ein Arbeitsstipendium, um die Kosten für den Aufenthalt (Kost und Logis, Reise) zu decken.

Arbeitsstipendien werden in der Regel für eine Dauer zwischen zwei bis vier Wochen vergeben. Über die eingehenden Bewerbungen wird Ende Oktober eines Jahres für das übernächste Kalenderjahr entschieden. Weitere Information finden Sie im Merkblatt.

englisch

Such a workstay allows the collaboration with the Experimentalstudio team as well as the use of the studio equipment.

In certain cases, the Experimentalstudio additionally grants a work stipend for the workstay in order to cover the costs of the stay (food and lodging, travel).

Workstays are usually awarded for a duration of between two and four weeks. A decision on the applications received is made at the end of October each year for the calendar year after next. Further information can be found on the webpage of the SWR Experimentalstudio.

Kontakt