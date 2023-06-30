Datum: Samstag, 21. Oktober 2023 Beginn: 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Mozart-Saal

Donauhallen

An der Donauhalle 2

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Vorverkauf: Little Ticket Shop

Hansaring 94

50670 Köln

+49 (0) 221 91409830

info@littleticket.shop

Vorverkaufsbeginn: 3.7.2023, 9:00 Uhr Programm: Iris ter Schiphorst & Felicitas Hoppe

Was wird hier eigentlich gespielt?

für Sänger-Performerin, Ensemble und Elektronik (UA)

Elnaz Seyedi & Anja Kampmann

Neues Werk

für Stimme und Ensemble (UA) Mitwirkende: Einat Aronstein, Sopran

Felicitas Hoppe, Stimme

Salome Kammer, Stimme/Performance

Ensemble Ascolta

Catherine Larsen-Maguire, Leitung

Iris Drögekamp, Dramaturgie, szenische Einrichtung



Ein offener Raum des langsamen Gesprächs mit den Mitteln von Musik und Sprache, ohne Vorgabe des Ausgangs oder des Ergebnisses: Die Schriftstellerin Felicitas Hoppe und die Komponistin Iris ter Schiphorst sowie die Schriftstellerin Anja Kampmann und die Komponistin Elnaz Seyedi haben sich, jeweils im Tandem, auf diesen Dialog eingelassen und ihren eigenen Prozess der künstlerischen Zusammenarbeit entwickelt. Während Kampmann und Seyedi das Fragment in den Mittelpunkt stellen und im Grenzbereich von Sprache und Musik ein neues Verstehen suchen, schaffen Hoppe und ter Schiphorst eine Doppelbiographie des 21. Jahrhunderts und bespielen kompositorisch, poetisch und performativ ihre eigene Bühne der Erkenntnis.

The project "Echoräume" conceives an open space for a slowly evolving conversation by means of music and language without preconceptions about the starting point or the result. Writer Felicitas Hoppe and composer Iris ter Schiphorst, as well as writer Anja Kampmann and composer Elnaz Seyedi, have engaged in tandem in this dialogue to devise their own processes of artistic collaboration. While Kampmann and Seyedi bring fragmentation to the fore in search of a new mode of comprehension in the threshold region between language and music, Hoppe and ter Schiphorst create a double biography of the 21st century and perform their own theatre of understanding.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023