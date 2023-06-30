- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Mozart-Saal
Donauhallen
An der Donauhalle 2
78166 Donaueschingen
- Vorverkauf:
-
Little Ticket Shop
Hansaring 94
50670 Köln
+49 (0) 221 91409830
info@littleticket.shop
- Vorverkaufsbeginn:
-
- Programm:
- Iris ter Schiphorst & Felicitas Hoppe
Was wird hier eigentlich gespielt?
für Sänger-Performerin, Ensemble und Elektronik (UA)
Elnaz Seyedi & Anja Kampmann
Neues Werk
für Stimme und Ensemble (UA)
- Mitwirkende:
- Einat Aronstein, Sopran
Felicitas Hoppe, Stimme
Salome Kammer, Stimme/Performance
Ensemble Ascolta
Catherine Larsen-Maguire, Leitung
Iris Drögekamp, Dramaturgie, szenische Einrichtung
Ein offener Raum des langsamen Gesprächs mit den Mitteln von Musik und Sprache, ohne Vorgabe des Ausgangs oder des Ergebnisses: Die Schriftstellerin Felicitas Hoppe und die Komponistin Iris ter Schiphorst sowie die Schriftstellerin Anja Kampmann und die Komponistin Elnaz Seyedi haben sich, jeweils im Tandem, auf diesen Dialog eingelassen und ihren eigenen Prozess der künstlerischen Zusammenarbeit entwickelt. Während Kampmann und Seyedi das Fragment in den Mittelpunkt stellen und im Grenzbereich von Sprache und Musik ein neues Verstehen suchen, schaffen Hoppe und ter Schiphorst eine Doppelbiographie des 21. Jahrhunderts und bespielen kompositorisch, poetisch und performativ ihre eigene Bühne der Erkenntnis.
The project "Echoräume" conceives an open space for a slowly evolving conversation by means of music and language without preconceptions about the starting point or the result. Writer Felicitas Hoppe and composer Iris ter Schiphorst, as well as writer Anja Kampmann and composer Elnaz Seyedi, have engaged in tandem in this dialogue to devise their own processes of artistic collaboration. While Kampmann and Seyedi bring fragmentation to the fore in search of a new mode of comprehension in the threshold region between language and music, Hoppe and ter Schiphorst create a double biography of the 21st century and perform their own theatre of understanding.