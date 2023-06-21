Joëlle Léandre Tentet



Deutsche Erstaufführung

Die Beziehung zwischen Komposition und Improvisation habe ich seit mehr als 25 Jahren befragt. Diese beiden Zugänge sind gegensätzlich, schließen sich aber nicht gegenseitig aus. Es ist wahr, dass sie zwei differente Bereiche betreffen, zwei differente Annäherungen an Musik: die gelehrte Annäherung und die orale. Aber war es denn nicht schon immer so, dass der gelehrte Zugang Teil der Musikgeschichte war und der orale Zugang gegenwärtig war im gelehrten Zugang? Davon bin ich überzeugt. Ich habe seit 1974 viel komponiert, hauptsächlich für Tanz und Theater und einige Soundtracks für Dokumentarfilme. Vom Staat, dem Kulturministerium, von Radio France und einigen französischen und europäischen Ensembles habe ich Aufträge erhalten. Aber dies ist das erste Mal, dass ich für ein größeres Ensemble komponiere, und diesmal schaue ich auch auf die traditionelle Orchesterkomposition mit Streichern, Holz- und Blechbläsern, Schlagzeug und einer elektrischen Gitarre. Alle an diesem Projekt beteiligten Musiker sind auch kreative Bandleader, Komponisten und Improvisatoren – und ich liebe das einfach! Can you hear me? ist ein „offenes Werk“, das zunächst als „work in progress“ gedacht war. Es wurde in einer ersten Version als Auftrag des Jazz Festivals im österreichischen Ulrichsberg produziert. Die Struktur der Komposition ist aufgeteilt in verschiedene Sequenzen, die den Ton D umkreisen. Verschiedene Gruppierungen – Duo, Quartett und Tentett – sind durch eine Bewegung, durch verschiedene Materialien, Motive und Themen „ineinander verschlungen“ und „verdichtet“, die durch die gesamte Musik, die zu einem Tutti crescendo anwächst, gehört werden können. Das Zentrum der Komposition ist ein strahlender Chor, der in der Art eines strengen Marsches kulminiert, worauf verschiedene kurze Wiederholungen des Anfangs mit der E-Gitarre folgen; eine gespiegelte Erinnerung des Klangs und der Note D. Das Stück endet mit einem „offenen“ Klang, Stille und geflüsterten Worten, die sich endlos fortsetzen … ruhig. Das Licht auf die Musiker erlischt langsam, wie die Kostbarkeiten der Klänge, der Worte und des Atems.

I have questioned the relation between composition and improvisation for more than 25 years. These two approaches are complementary and not mutually exclusive, it is true that they affect two different spheres, two different approaches to music: the scholarly approach and the oral approach. But hasn’t the scholarly approach always been present in the history of music and the oral approach present within the scholarly approach? I am convinced this is the case. I have done a lot of composing since 1974, primarily for dance and theater and a few sound tracks for documentary films. I did a few commissioned works for the state and for the Minister of Culture, for Radio France and a few French and European ensembles. But this is the first time I am composing for a large ensemble, and this time, I am looking at traditional orchestral composition, with strings, brass, winds, percussion and electric guitar. All the musicians involved in this project are also very creative band leaders, composers and improvisers and I just love that! Can You Hear Me? is an ‘open work’ that was first conceived as ‘a work in progress’. It was produced in its first version following a commission by the Ulrichsberg Jazz festival in Austria. The structure of the composition is divided into several series based on and around the note of ‘D’. Different groups, duo, quartet and tentet are ‘curled up’ and ‘compressed’ from a single movement, from various materials, motifs and themes found throughout the music that grows into a tutti crescendo, and at the center of the composition is a bright, intense choir that culminates in a sort of seriously profound march, following several short repeats where the electric guitar repeats the beginning of the piece; a mirrored memory of the sound and the note ‘D’. The composition terminates with ‘open’ sound, silence and whispered words that infinitely continues … calm. The light slowly descends on the musicians, as well as the preciousness of sounds, words, breath.