One day i will dance to your music

Titus Engel und ich haben schon einige Male mit Neue-Musik- Ensembles und mit Steamboat Switzerland gearbeitet, meiner Lieblingsband – "Lieblingsband" nicht zuletzt deshalb, weil sie genau das spielen können, was ich selber mit einer Band nie spielen konnte, nie zustande gekriegt habe, weil das Ausgedachte zu komplex war, wir überfordert waren und uns einfach überschätzt hatten. Steamboat Switzerland ist abgesehen davon auch ganz anders als die klassischen Neue Musik-Formationen: Nach wie vor komplett zwischen Stuhl und Bank, nicht Neue Musik, nicht Jazz, nicht Rock, nicht Hardcore und doch alles gleichzeitig, "Boulez on the rocks" halt, wie sie trefflich umschrieben werden. Verschiedene musikalische Welten werden verschmolzen. Also kamen Engel und ich auf den Arbeitstitel "An Evening Of Real Class Struggle". Um dies gleich vorauszuschicken: "Class Struggle" klingt einfach gut! Natürlich können wir in diesem Kontext nicht von einem Klassenkampf im Marxschen Sinn sprechen, nicht von philosophischen oder revolutionären Ansätzen, sondern einfach von gegensätzlichen musikalischen Herangehensweisen, Denkarten, Vorlieben, Geschmäckern, Antagonismen…

Als ich mit meiner ersten eigenen Band in der Roten Fabrik Zürich ein Doppelkonzert mit den Melvins spielen durfte, war ich noch richtig jung. The Melvins galten damals schon als die beste Rockband aller Zeiten, auf der ganzen Welt und im Universum, und so ist es noch jetzt. Kurt Cobain war vor seiner Nirvana-Zeit der Roadie der Band. Absolute Grundge-Coolness aus Seattle. Meine Band hiess Alboth!, wir galten in Zürich als Berner Bildungsbürgersöhnchen, die so komische Zwölfton-Jazzrockmusik machten; diese Stücke waren meine ersten kompositorischen Versuche. Tatsächlich kamen wir alle frisch von der Musikhochschule, aber wir hatten von Anfang an den Dreck der Straße abgekriegt, unzählige, kaum bezahlte Gigs in italienischen, französischen, US-amerikanischen und spanischen Squats gespielt, beim ersten Konzert in New York auf der Bühne im Club bei minus 15 Grad eingerollt im Schlagzeugteppich geschlafen …Jedenfalls gab es ein paar Artikel in den Feuilletons; man hatte gemerkt, dass wir eine eigenartige Zwölfton-Musik spielen, "Schönberg auf Speed" war ein Etikett. Und da hing nun zur Annonce unseres Konzerts in Zürich ein riesiges Plakat mit der Überschrift:

MELVINS VS. ALBOTH!

AN EVENING OF REAL CLASS STRUGGLE

Ausverkauftes Haus also. Ich war dermaßen motiviert, dass ich gleich im ersten Stück meine Snare gesprengt habe. An Ersatz hatte ich natürlich nicht gedacht, ich spielte einfach weiter, auf dem 12" Hängetom anstatt der Snare, bis der Roadie der Melvins mir ein Zeichen gab, nach dem Stück hinter die Bühne zu kommen. Da bin ich denn hingeeilt, dort stand der Superdrummer Dale Crover und drückte mir seine Snare in die Hand. King Buzzo stand neben ihm und raunte mir zu: "One day I will dance to your music". Das ist die kleine Vorgeschichte und gleichzeitig ein Paradigma der Entstehung meiner Musik.

Während meiner Zeit als Pauker/Perkussionist in den Sinfonieorchestern und als Kompositionsstudent (vornehmlich wurde serielle Musik seziert) bei Dieter Schnebel habe ich in den wildesten Jazz- und Rockbands gespielt, schon früh und fortan mit Peter Brötzmann. Zwischen diesen Polen gibt es bis heute eine dämmrige Schnittmenge aus definitorischer Unschärfe, fachlicher Unkenntnis und Vorurteilen. Betrachtet man die zeitgenössische Musik in ihrer ganzen Bandbreite, so haben sich genreübergreifend über die letzten Jahre neue Stile und Spielweisen entwickelt, die sich der einfachen Kategorisierung entziehen. Die Kontakte zwischen den Sparten sind dennoch spärlich. Gerade Musiker aus dem Bereich der Neuen Musik beschäftigen sich eher selten mit den Extremen von Rock und Jazz, Avantgarde und Hardcore, Spielarten des Techno und improvisierter Musik.

Diese Antagonismen haben mich immer schon interessiert: Strenges kompositorisches, ja serielles Denken und pures musikantisches Spiel vereinigen, Neue Musik und Jazz, ideologisch betonierte Gräben zwischen den Genres wegdenken. Das ist für mich der richtige Ansatz dieser Klangform-Steamboat-Kollaboration.

Den Schlagzeuger Lucas Niggli lernte ich im Schweizer Jugend-Sinfonie-Orchester kennen. Ende der 90er Jahre spielte er in meinem Schlagzeugsextett, wir beäugten eine Weile die gegenseitige Entwicklung, bis Steamboat Switzerland 2001 anlässlich des Taktlos Festivals in Bern die Komposition der Stücke I – VII bestellte. In der Folge beauftragte mich Steamboat Switzerland mit weiteren Kompositionen und gehörte in meinen beiden Opern zum Kernensemble.

Im Herbst 2013 veranstaltete Jeunesse Wien ein dreitägiges Special meiner Musik im Porgy & Bess Club; das war der Auslöser der Beziehung zum Klangforum Wien. Dort wurden meine "gegensätzlichen" musikalischen Welten präsentiert, die Jazz/Rock-Angelegenheiten sowie die streng komponierte "E-Musik", die Steamboat Switzerland spielte. Es war naheliegend, dass man mit Musikern des Klangforums, die im Publikum saßen, in Kontakt kam – und ebenso die Idee, die beiden Ensembles in eine Verbindung zu setzen, in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Dirigenten Titus Engel, der an allen Polen zu Hause ist, ein Klangforumund Steamboat-Besieger / Sieger.

Das Stück ist ein Triptychon geworden mit einem "in picture picture", angeregt durch das Video des Stücks walk this way von Run DMC und Aerosmith. Die zwei Bands unterschiedlichen Stils haben ihre Proberäume nebeneinander, beide stören sich während des Übens gegenseitig, hauen und schlagen genervt die Wände ein, um zu merken, dass man eigentlich, legt man die beiden Musiken zusammen, etwas ganz Neues kreieren kann.

Ganz so pathetisch geht es bei mir nicht zu, dennoch – im ersten Bild "discorde tryp_a" – baut sich alles um eine zwölftönige Melodie bzw. Allintervallreihe im eher traditionellen Neue-Musik- Stil um das Klangforum auf. Die Reihe wird zwölfmal permutiert und diminuiert, bei jeder Modulation ergibt sich ein neues, beschleunigtes Tempo. Das Stück wird während genau 4'29" von Tempo MM=60 auf Tempo MM=322 beschleunigt. In "discorde tryp_b" wird das Tempo direkt übernommen und führt mittels einer Tempomodulation in ein komplexes Quasi-Swingfeeling. Polymetrische und harmonische Überlagerungen sollen den Eindruck der Verschmelzung der Stile von Klangforum und Steamboat vermitteln, dabei übernimmt das Trio nach und nach quasi die Leadfunktion, die in "in picture picture" vollends zum Ausbruch kommt. "discorde tryp_c" dann ist die Verschmelzung: ein massives Tutti; eine große Akzeleration mit der immer noch gleichen Allintervallreihe des "tryp_a" über die Stufen der Zimmermannschen Stockhausenschen Tempotemperierung.

Ich glaube nicht, dass man jemals zu meiner Musik tanzen wird, ebenso wenig wird man Schönberg auf der Straße pfeifen, aber, mit einer Qualität von Musikern wie Pliakas, Blum, Niggli, Fussenegger, Nyqvist, Tarrete, Schiske, Furrer etc. gespielt, ist Bewegung möglich. Das Kunststück ist es, die konzise Schärfe, Stringenz und Präzision der klassisch-romantisch-seriellen Komposition mit dem darin gegossenen freien Geist des Jazz in einen Guss zu bringen, der Crossover überwindet und eine Stimme schafft. Es geht um die Überschreitung, um den Exzess. Solche Ausbrüche ins Unbekannte, ins Noch-Nicht-Ausprobierte laufen mit einer gewissen Notwendigkeit auf ein Desaster hinaus. So ein "class struggle" ist auch schizophren, es ist die fortgeschrittenste, modernste, kühnste, die Harmonien und melodischen dramatischen Bewegungen bis hin zur unerlösten Auflösung drängende Musik. Es ist auch eine Zwietracht, eine Zerrissenheit. Man weiß ja nicht immer, wohin man will, wohin man gehört. Und – nicht schreiben darf man alles, was man möchte.

English

One Day I Will Dance to Your music

Titus Engel and I have worked a number of times with my favourite band, Steamboat Switzerland, and related ensembles connected to it – my 'favourite band' not least because they can play exactly the things that I was never able to play with a band because my ideas were too complex, the demands were too great for us, and we had simply overestimated our own abilities. In addition to that, Steamboat Switzerland is entirely different from classical New Music formations: still completely between categories, not New Music, not jazz, not rock, not hardcore – yet everything at the same time, 'Boulez on the rocks', as they have been aptly described. Different musical worlds are merged. So Engel and I arrived at the working title An Evening of Real Class Struggle. One thing in advance: "class struggle" just sounds good! Of course there is no class struggle to speak of here in the Marxian sense, no philosophical or revolutionary approaches, simply contrasting musical strategies, ways of thinking, preferences, tastes, antagonisms …

When I had the privilege of playing, with the first band of my own, a double bill with the Melvins at Rote Fabrik in Zurich, I was still really young. Back then the Melvins were already considered the best rock band of all time, in the whole world and in the universe, and that's still the case. Kurt Cobain was their roadie before his time in Nirvana. Total grunge coolness from Seattle. My band was called Alboth!, and people in Zurich saw us as bourgeois Bern intellectuals playing strange twelve-note jazz fusion. It was true, we had all just graduated from music academy, but we'd felt the dirt of the street from the start, playing countless gigs for pennies at Italian, French, American and Spanish squats, and at our first New York concert we had slept rolled up on the stage in a drum mat at -15°C… At any rate, there were a few articles in the arts pages; people had noticed that we were playing a peculiar twelve-note music, and some labelled us "Schönberg on speed". And then our Zurich concert was advertised with a huge poster bearing the following title:

MELVINS VS. ALBOTH!

AN EVENING OF REAL CLASS STRUGGLE

So the concert was sold out. I was so motivated that I broke my snare in the very first piece. I hadn't occurred to me to bring a replacement, of course, and I just kept on playing, using my 12" tom-tom instead of the snare, until the Melvins roadie gestured to me to come backstage after that piece. I rushed backstage to find the super-drummer Dale Crover, who handed me his snare. King Buzzo was standing next to him and mumbled: 'One day I will dance to your music'. That's the little story, and at the same time a paradigm for the genesis of my music.

During my time playing in symphony orchestras as a timpanist/percussionist and studying composition with Dieter Schnebel (we mostly dissected serial music) I joined the wildest jazz and rock bands, playing with Peter Brötzmann early on and continuing to do so ever since. To this day, there is a shadowy overlap between these two poles consisting of definitional imprecision, lack of expert knowledge, and prejudice. If one looks at the full breadth of contemporary music, it is clear that recent years have seen the development of new styles and ways of playing that cross genres and elude simple categorization. Nonetheless, there is only sparse contact between the disciplines. Musicians from the New Music field in particular rarely engage with the extremes of rock and jazz, avant-garde and hardcore, varieties of techno or improvised music.

I have always been interested in these antagonisms: bringing together strict compositional, even serial thinking and the pure fun of music-making, New Music and jazz, imagining that the ideologically-cemented gulfs between the genres do not exist. For me, that was the right approach for this collaboration between Klangforum and Steamboat.

In the small country of Switzerland, it seems inevitable for me to have met the musicians of Steamboat Switzerland. The Hammond Avantcore Trio, as the group consisting of Dominik Blum, Marino Pliakas and Lucas Niggli calls itself, has been considered the most exciting band operating on the borders between New Music, rock and improvisation. Their music too defies all labels. Equipped with an immense knowledge of contemporary and classical music, the three musicians masterfully navigate the amorphous zones between genre boundaries.

Steamboat Switzerland negates the separation between composition and improvisation, between "popular" and "serious" music; it operates on a musical meta-level, bypassing conventional genre islands. I first met the percussionist Lucas Niggli in the Swiss Youth Symphony Orchestra. In the late 90s he played in my percussion sextet and for a while we followed each other's development, until Steamboat Switzerland commissioned me to compose Stücke I – VII for the 2001 Taktlos Festival in Bern. This was followed by more commissions from the group, which formed the core ensemble in both of my operas. In the autumn of 2013, Jeunesse Wien put on a three-day special feature of my music at the Porgy & Bess Club; this established the connection to Klangforum Wien. The concerts presented my 'contrasting' musical worlds, the jazz fusion material as well as the strictly-composed 'serious music' played by Steamboat Switzerland. Meeting the Klangforum musicians sitting in the audience was a natural consequence of the situation – as was the idea to put the two ensembles in contact in collaboration with the conductor Titus Engel, who is at home at every pole and won over both Klangforum and Steamboat.

The piece became a triptych with an 'in picture picture' inspired by the video for the song Walk This Way by RUN DMC and Aerosmith. The two bands from different styles have their rehearsal spaces next to each other and both disturb each other during their rehearsals, banging on the walls in annoyance – before realizing that actually, if one puts the two musics together, one can create something entirely new.

I don't use quite so much pathos, but – in the first picture, 'discorde tryp a' – everything is built around a twelve-note melody or all-interval series in a fairly traditional New Music style, presented by Klangforum. The series undergoes twelve permutations and diminutions, and each modulation results in a new, higher tempo. Over a duration of exactly 4'29", the piece accelerates from MM=60 to MM=322. In 'discorde tryp b' the tempo is maintained and leads via modulation into a complex quasi-swing feeling. Polymetric and harmonic superimpositions are meant to create the impression that the styles of Klangforum and Steamboat are merging; here the trio gradually takes over the lead function, one could say, which fully erupts in 'in picture picture'. 'discorde tryp c' then marks the amalgamation: a massive tutti and grand acceleration, still with the same all-interval series from 'tryp a', via the steps of the Zimmermannesque and Stockhausenesque tempo scale.

I doubt that anyone will ever dance to my music, any more than Schönberg will be whistled in the street – but some movement is possible with such high-quality musicians as Pliakas, Blum, Niggli, Fussenegger, Nyqvist, Tarrete, Schiske, Furrer etc. The art is to merge the concise focus, stringency and precision of Classical-Romantic-serial composition with the free spirit of jazz harnessed by it in a form that overcomes crossover and creates a voice. This is about transgression, about excess. Such outbursts into the unknown, the not-yet-tried-out, lead with a certain necessity to disaster. This kind of class struggle is also schizophrenic, it is the most advanced, modern, bold form of music, and pushes its harmonies and dramatic melodic movements to the point of unredeemed dissolution. It is also a form of discord, of inner turmoil. And – the things one is not allowed to write can be anything one wants.