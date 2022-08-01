  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Musik

28. Juli bis 6. August 2022

Musik im Park in Schwetzingen

STAND
Toto in Schwetzingen bei Musik im Park (Foto: SWR, Willi Kuper)
Toto haben sich dank ihrer virtuosen Musiker und Hits wie "Africa", "Hold the Line", "Rosanna" und vielen mehr ihren Platz in der Musikgeschichte gesichert. Foto: Willi Kuper Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper Willi Kuper
Ein unvergesslicher Abend mit Toto: Super Musik, tolles Wetter und ein traumhaftes Ambiente (Foto: Willi Kuper) Willi Kuper
2019 gab Country-Star Brad Paisley zum ersten Mal in seiner erfolgreichen Karriere ein Konzert bei uns in Deutschland. In diesem Sommer kam er für eine einzige Show zurück – nach Schwetzingen. Foto: Willi Kuper Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper Willi Kuper
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR