  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Wissen
  4. Archivradio
STAND
REDAKTEUR/IN

US-Präsident Kennedy besucht das geteilte Berlin. Er betitelt die Mauer als das "Symbol für das Versagen des Kommunismus".

Audio herunterladen (17,5 MB | MP3)

Besuch in Berlin

Höhepunkt seiner Reise ist der Besuch in West-Berlin am 26. Juni, dem 15. Jahrestag der Berliner Luftbrücke. Begleitet von Bundeskanzler Konrad Adenauer und dem regierenden Berliner Bürgermeister Willy Brandt rollt Kennedy an diesem Sommertag in einem Konvoi durch West-Berlin – hunderttausende Berliner jubeln ihm begeistert zu, der Rundfunk berichtet live.

In einer bewegenden und unvergessenen Ansprache an die Berliner vor dem Schöneberger Rathaus geißelt er die Mauer als das Symbol für das Versagen des Kommunismus und bekundet seine Solidarität mit den Bürgern des geteilten Berlins:

"All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, and therefore as a free man, I take pride in the words: Ich bin ein Berliner."

Die Rede John F. Kennedys im Original:

Zum Podcast
Ehefrau Ethel und Senator Robert F. Kennedy im Hotel Ambassador kurz vor dem Attentat 1968 (Foto: picture-alliance / dpa, picture-alliance / dpa - Copyright © CSU Archives/Everett)

4./ 5. Juni 1968 Attentat auf Robert Kennedy

4./ 5. Juni 1968 | Senator Robert Kennedy gilt als möglicher Präsidentschaftskandidat der Demokraten. Am 4. Juni hatte er im Hotel Ambassador eine Rede gehalten. Noch im Hotel feuert Sirhan Sirhan, ein christlicher Palästinenser, mehrere Schüsse auf Kennedy und seine Begleiter. Kennedy stirbt am 6. Juni – fünf Jahre nach dem Mord an seinem Bruder John.  mehr...

Die Besatzungszonen in Deutschland nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg - Vorläufer von BRD und DDR (Foto: SWR)

1948 bis 1989 Deutsch-deutsche Dramen

Bundesrepublik und DDR: Die 40 Jahre der deutschen Teilung waren von Misstrauen geprägt: Berlin-Blockade, Menschenraub, Stasi-Prozesse und Mauerbau - und nach vielen Jahren die Wiedervereinigung.  mehr...

US-Präsident Ronald Reagan am 12. Juni 1987 bei seiner berühmten Rede vor dem Brandenburger Tor in West-Berlin: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politik Politische Rhetorik – Was macht große Reden aus?

Große politische Reden überdauern die Zeit. In Deutschland aber, so scheint es, haben wir lange keine mehr gehört. Was macht eine gute Rede aus und wann wird sie unvergesslich?  mehr...

SWR2 Wissen SWR2

STAND
REDAKTEUR/IN