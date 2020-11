Dear all of you, let’s open the Bag Of Trix! Vol. 1 will be out this Friday. A pretty decent collection of unreleased + hard-to-get stuff if you ask me.But hey, this is just Vol. 1. More ear candy will pop up on a regular basis until December 11th when the full BAG OF TRIX will be available both digitally and physically! We’re talking about 4 LP’s + 3 CD’s!Lots of memories + plenty of joy, hopefully not only for me but also for you!!Let’s open the bag, folks!