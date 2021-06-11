  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft
STAND
MODERATOR/IN

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop & Jazz vor. Hierin enthalten ist das Album der Woche "Home" von Jeanette Hubert

Musiktitel

Goodnight everyone
Crowded House
Album: Dreamers are waiting

Babayaga
Philipp Lassiter feat. Mariah Meshae & David Paich
Album: Live in love

When will I learn
Tora
Album: When will I learn

Stand for myself
Yola
Album: Stand for myself

Finding love
Jeanette Hubert
Album: Home

By my side
Jeanette Hubert
Album: Home

John, take me with you
JW Francis
Album: John, take me with you

Tactics
Japanese Breakfast
Album: Jubilee

Haydar haydar
Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek
Album: Dost 1

Mañana
Deep Art
Album: Mañana

Zur Startseite der Sendung
STAND
MODERATOR/IN