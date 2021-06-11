Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop & Jazz vor. Hierin enthalten ist das Album der Woche "Home" von Jeanette Hubert
Musiktitel
Goodnight everyone
Crowded House
Album: Dreamers are waiting
Babayaga
Philipp Lassiter feat. Mariah Meshae & David Paich
Album: Live in love
When will I learn
Tora
Album: When will I learn
Stand for myself
Yola
Album: Stand for myself
Finding love
Jeanette Hubert
Album: Home
By my side
Jeanette Hubert
Album: Home
John, take me with you
JW Francis
Album: John, take me with you
Tactics
Japanese Breakfast
Album: Jubilee
Haydar haydar
Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek
Album: Dost 1
Mañana
Deep Art
Album: Mañana