Cäthe, Bayon und Elvis Costello

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: David Bowie - Toy, vorgestellt von Vanessa Wohlrath
Musiktitel:
Magnificent hurt
Elvis Costello
CD: UMI New Releases
Wo willst du hin?
Andi Fins
CD: Wo willst du hin?
Cherie
Bayon
CD: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Within you
Valerie June
CD: Within you (Moon and stars / Acoustic)
You've got a habit of leaving
David Bowie
CD: Toy
Trick
Sun Cutter
CD: Sun Cutter
Toast Hawaii
Cäthe
CD: Chill Out Punk
Church Street Blues
Punch Brothers
CD: Hell on Church Street
High kicking
Orlando Weeks
CD: Hop Up
Allthetimeevenwhen
Fieh
CD: Allthetimeevenwhen