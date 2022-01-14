Cäthe, Bayon und Elvis Costello

Chilliger Punk, „Gastarbeiter“ aus dem Osten und ein alter Bekannter mit seinem Album Nummer 32

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: David Bowie - Toy, vorgestellt von Vanessa Wohlrath

Musiktitel:

Magnificent hurt

Elvis Costello

CD: UMI New Releases



Wo willst du hin?

Andi Fins

CD: Wo willst du hin?



Cherie

Bayon

CD: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2



Within you

Valerie June

CD: Within you (Moon and stars / Acoustic)



You've got a habit of leaving

David Bowie

CD: Toy



Trick

Sun Cutter

CD: Sun Cutter



Toast Hawaii

Cäthe

CD: Chill Out Punk



Church Street Blues

Punch Brothers

CD: Hell on Church Street



High kicking

Orlando Weeks

CD: Hop Up



Allthetimeevenwhen

Fieh

CD: Allthetimeevenwhen



