Cäthe, Bayon und Elvis Costello

Chilliger Punk, „Gastarbeiter“ aus dem Osten und ein alter Bekannter mit seinem Album Nummer 32

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche:  David Bowie - Toy, vorgestellt von Vanessa Wohlrath

Musiktitel:

Magnificent hurt
Elvis Costello
CD: UMI New Releases

Wo willst du hin?
Andi Fins
CD:  Wo willst du hin?

Cherie
Bayon
CD: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Within you
Valerie June
CD: Within you (Moon and stars / Acoustic)

You've got a habit of leaving
David Bowie
CD: Toy

Trick
Sun Cutter
CD: Sun Cutter

Toast Hawaii
Cäthe
CD: Chill Out Punk

Church Street Blues
Punch Brothers
CD: Hell on Church Street

High kicking
Orlando Weeks
CD: Hop Up

Allthetimeevenwhen
Fieh
CD: Allthetimeevenwhen

