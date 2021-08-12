SWR SWR Wissen Apfelblüte Apfelblüten-Landkarten 2017 Der Vollfrühling beginnt! STAND 7.6.2017, 15:18 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - Auf Basis von 1100 Meldungen berechnet: Neueste Apfelblütenlandkarte SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - Verbreitungskarte der Apfelblüte - das Rheintal zeichnet sich klar als "Wärmegunstgebiet" ab. SWR SWR - SWR SWR -