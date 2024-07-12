SWR Bilder der Sendung am 2. Oktober 2015 Stand 2.10.2015, 14:09 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen per Mail teilen Prof. Jochen Oltmer, Horst True, Beate Altmann, Olcay Acet, Michael Steinbrecher, Natalia Wörner, Uday und Rainer Holbe (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher und Natalia Wörner (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kirsche Natalia Wörner und Uday (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher, Natalia Wörner, Uday und Rainer Holbe (seitlich) [v. li.] SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Olcay Acet und Michael Steinbrecher (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher, Natalia Wörner, Uday und Rainer Holbe (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Prof. Dr. Jochen Oltmer, Horst True, Beate Altmann und Olcay Acet (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Beate Altmann, Olcay Acet und Michael Steinbrecher (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge