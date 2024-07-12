SWR Bilder aus der Sendung am 17. April 2015 Stand 13.4.2015, 10:50 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen per Mail teilen Britta Zangen, Michael Steinbrecher, Horst Janson und Inge Rinkhoff (v.l.n.r.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Henryk M. Broder, Ann-Marlene Henning und Michael Steinbrecher SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher und Horst Janson SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher, Horst Janson und Inge Rinkhoff SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge