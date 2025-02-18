SWR Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen Folge 549 Auf alten Gleisen durch Honduras Stand 5.10.2016, 9:40 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen Ausrangierte Baldwin 163 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Ausrangierte Baldwin 163 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber An einem Bahnhof an der Bananenroute SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber An einem Bahnhof an der Bananenroute SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber An einem Bahnhof an der Bananenroute SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Ausrangierte Lok Nr. 9 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Ausrangierter Bananenzug SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Salonwagen aus besseren Zeiten SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Der Bananenzug auf der Strecke SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber SWR Der Bananenzug unterwegs SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Honduranische Wagen-Draisine SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Honduranische Wagen-Draisine SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Passagiere unterwegs SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Honduras tote Gleise in La Ceiba SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber Honduras tote Gleise in La Ceiba SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach und Michael Weber