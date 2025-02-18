SWR Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen Folge 883 Bilder von der Transgabonais Stand 1.8.2016, 11:15 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen Flussüberquerung des Trans-Ogouésni SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Tourizug mit einer EMD JT42CWR SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach CC 405 an Eisenbahnbrücke SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Der Trans-Ogoué an einer der Brücken über den Ogoué SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Der erste Touristenzug in Gabun mit einer EMD Class 66 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Eine 1920 in Decauville (F) gebaute Corbeil. Bei der Setrag ist sie Symbol für Zuverlässigkeit SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Drei EMD GT 46 AC mit Kohle für die Minen in Moanda SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Holzzug-Lok SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Rangierverkehr im Depot Owendo SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Eine EMD GT 46 AC aus den USA zur Inspektion in der Werkstatt von Owendo SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Operation am offenen Herz - am Motor einer EMD GT 46 AC SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach