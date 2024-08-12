  1. SWR
Johanna steht auf dem Balkon, die Geranien blühen üppig

Abschied

Wir verneigen uns vor Ursula Cantieni

Ursula Cantieni
Johanna schält Kartoffeln und hat den Telefonhörer zwischen Ohr und Schulter eingeklemmt
Johanna und Karl stehen mit erschrockenem Gesichtsausdruck vor Johannas Hofladen
Johanna telefoniert vor ihrem Hofladen
Constantin zieht mit einem riesigen Schlepper Johannas neuen Hühnerstall auf den Hof
Johanna und Lioba mit Obstkörben hinterm Hofladen
Lioba und Johanna beim neuen Hühnerhaus
Monique, Johanna und Wilhelm
Hermann und Johanna fahren in einer Kutsche
Johanna, Hermann und Monique
Johanna bei den Hühnern
Hermann, Johanna und Heinz stoßen mit Rotwein an
Johanna beim Kerzen herstellen in ihrer Küche, von hinten sieht man Lioba
Johanna und Franz im Gesindehaus
Johanna hält ein Sektglas
Johanna in geblümtem Kleid steht an einen Oldtimer gelehnt
Johanna und Hermann im Wohnzimmer, das mit roten und weißen Luftballons geschmückt ist
Johanna im Stall
Hermann und Johanna stehen lachend bei ihrem Oldtimer vor dem Fallerhof
Johanna und Lioba backen Fasnetküchle
Johanna sitzt auf einer Bank und weint
Johanna und Wilhelm mit Wilhelms altem Stock im Brunnengang
Johanna und Bea arbeiten im Gemüsegarten
Johanna steht mit Lioba vor dem Hofladen
Johanna im Brunnengang
Leni und Johanna machen Pause und sehen sich die Schwarzwaldlandschaft an
Johanna füllt Wurstbrät in Dosen, Wilhelm sitzt dabei
Monique, Johanna und Franz bei der Arbeit auf dem Hof
Die Landfrauen überreichen Johanna ein Geschenk für ihre Ur-Enkelin
Wilhelm und Johanna schälen Kartoffeln, Hermann spricht mit Johanna
Johanna und Opa Wilhelm in der Küche
Lioba spricht mit den Landfrauen
Sebastian und Johanna im Stall
Leni und Johanna lesen gemeinsam in einem Buch
Hermann und Johanna
Markus und Johanna machen Käseverkostung im Hofladen
Johanna telefoniert, im Hintergrund sitzt Hermann und hört zu
Franz als Casanova, Johanna als Marie-Antoinette und Kati als Frau Antje aus Holland verkleidet auf dem Weg zur Fasnet
Bea und Johanna im Hofladen
Johanna und Monique
Johanna und Evelyn backen zusammen
Johanna telefoniert, ein Geschirrtuch hängt über ihrem Arm
Die Landfrauen haben sich im Hofladen um Johanna und Leni versammelt
Johanna überreicht Hermann ein Geschenk
Hermann schenkt Johanna einen Blumenstrauß
Kati und Johanna in der Mansarde
Johanna legt einer Kuh einen Quarkwickel am Bein an
Hermann und Johanna an einer Bank mit Blick auf den Fallerhof.
Leni, Johanna und Albert im Hofladen, im Vordergrund gefüllte Milchflaschen
Karl, Johanna und Tayo im Hofladen
Johanna und Leni beim Nähen
Johanna betrachtet ein von Hermann gemaltes Bild, Hermann steht daneben und schaut Johanna an
Johanna spricht im Hofladen mit Evelyn, im Hintergrund stehen Hermann und Karl
Lioba und Johanna unterhalten sich vor Johannas Hofladen
Lioba und Johanna unterhalten sich
Johanna kommt mit der hochschwangeren Eva aus dem Leibgedinghaus
Lioba und Johanna vor Johannnas Hofladen
Johanna und Christina sehen sich eine Postkarte an
Johanna spricht ein ernstes Wort mit ihrem Enkel Albert
Johanna steht auf dem Balkon des Fallerhofes, neben ihr Wäsche an der Wäscheleine
Johanna befüllt die Waschmaschine
Johanna im Sägwerk
Hermann und Johanna begrüßen eine Afrikanerin
Johanna spricht eindringlich mit Lioba, im Hintergrund steht Hermann an der Treppe zum Hofladen
Hermann und Johanna
Jenny, Franz und Johanna betrachten Franzens Christbaumschmuck
Johanna ist mit Kuchen auf dem Weg ins Gesindehaus
Hermann und Johanna
Hermann und Johanna hinterm Fallerhof bei der Außenbewirtung
Albert, Johanna und Leni beim Videoclip drehen im Hofladen
Johanna und Hermann gehen freudenstrahlend aufeinander zu
Johanna und Bea bestaunen einen in einer Greifzange eines Schleppers hängenden Kürbis
Hermann und Johanna bereiten sich auf die Rallye vor
Johanna lehnt mit aufgespanntem Schirm an einer Bank, im Hintergrund der Fallerhof
Johanna bringt Franz Kuchen
Johanna zeigt Albert, wie man Hemden zusammenlegt
Hermann und Johanna stoßen mit Sekt an
Bea und Johanna stehen vor Karls neuem Schlepper
Johanna, Jenny und Sebastian in der Küche
Johanna und Bea wandern
Johanna schmückt einen Osterstrauß
Johanna und Sophie beim Sägewerk
Heinz und Johanna im Hausflur
Johanna schenkt Bernhard Kaffee in einen Becher
Bea und Johanna vor dem Hofladen, es ist festlich dekoriert
Johanna und Sebastian beim Feldbergranger Achim Laber im Haus der Natur auf dem Feldberg
Johanna und Karl vor dem Fallerhof
Hermann und Johanna essen auf den Bänken hinterm Hofladen
Johanna werkelt an ihrem maroden Hühnerstall
Johanna holt Eier aus dem Hühnerstall, Lioba steht mit ihrem Leiterwägele davor
Hermann und Johanna gucken im Brunnengang altes Spielzeug an
