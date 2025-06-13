SWR Der SWR Kommunikation „The Morning After“: Neue Serie ab 18. Juli in der ARD Mediathek Stand 28.5.2025, 16:42 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen Mandisa (Gaosi Raditholo) überzeugt Cleo (Tarryn Wyngaard) und Nina (Amara Okereke) von ihrem Plan, um den Typ zu bestrafen, der Nina beklaut hat. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion SWR Both Worlds Produktion Bei dem Einsatz als dekorative Meerjungfrau hat Nina (Amara Okereke) viel Zeit, die Partycrew zu beobachten. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion SWR Both Worlds Produktion Jurymitglied Justin (Richard Gau) braucht eine Aufmunterung, was Nina (Amara Okereke) beherzt in die Hand nimmt. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion/Coco Van Oppens SWR Both Worlds Produktion/Coco Van Oppens Michaela (Carmen Pretorius) bietet Nina (Amara Okereke) an, eine Weile im Strandhaus zu wohnen. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion SWR Both Worlds Produktion „The Morning After“, achtteilige Serie um die Engländerin Nina (Amara Okereke), die nach nach Kapstadt kommt um eine Reha zu machen und stattdessen in einer ungewöhnlichen Strandhaus-WG heimisch wird. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion SWR Both Worlds Produktion Nina (Amara Okereke) flirtet. Sie kann ja nicht ahnen, dass Duane (Duane Williams) sich als Geistlicher entpuppen wird, dem es um ihre unsterbliche Seele geht. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion SWR Both Worlds Produktion Nina (Amara Okereke) ist nackt und ausgeraubt am Strand von Kapstadt aufgewacht und braucht jetzt nicht Spott, sondern Hilfe. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion SWR Both Worlds Produktion