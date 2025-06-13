  1. SWR
„The Morning After“: Neue Serie ab 18. Juli in der ARD Mediathek

Mandisa (Gaosi Raditholo), Cleo (Tarryn Wyngaard) und Nina (Amara Okereke)
Mandisa (Gaosi Raditholo) überzeugt Cleo (Tarryn Wyngaard) und Nina (Amara Okereke) von ihrem Plan, um den Typ zu bestrafen, der Nina beklaut hat. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion
Nina (Amara Okereke) als Meerjungfrau
Bei dem Einsatz als dekorative Meerjungfrau hat Nina (Amara Okereke) viel Zeit, die Partycrew zu beobachten. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion
Jurymitglied Justin (Richard Gau) und Nina (Amara Okereke) küssen sich
Jurymitglied Justin (Richard Gau) braucht eine Aufmunterung, was Nina (Amara Okereke) beherzt in die Hand nimmt. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion/Coco Van Oppens
Michaela (Carmen Pretorius) und Nina (Amara Okereke)
Michaela (Carmen Pretorius) bietet Nina (Amara Okereke) an, eine Weile im Strandhaus zu wohnen. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion
Cover „The Morning After“
„The Morning After“, achtteilige Serie um die Engländerin Nina (Amara Okereke), die nach nach Kapstadt kommt um eine Reha zu machen und stattdessen in einer ungewöhnlichen Strandhaus-WG heimisch wird. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion
Nina (Amara Okereke) flirtet
Nina (Amara Okereke) flirtet. Sie kann ja nicht ahnen, dass Duane (Duane Williams) sich als Geistlicher entpuppen wird, dem es um ihre unsterbliche Seele geht. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion
Nina (Amara Okereke) ist nackt und ausgeraubt am Strand von Kapstadt aufgewacht
Nina (Amara Okereke) ist nackt und ausgeraubt am Strand von Kapstadt aufgewacht und braucht jetzt nicht Spott, sondern Hilfe. © SWR/Both Worlds Produktion
