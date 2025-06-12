SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Besondere Konzert-Momente aus 25 Jahren „SWR3 New Pop Festival“ Stand 25.7.2019, 12:58 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen Amy MacDonald (2008). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Alanis Morissette (1995). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Faithless (1996). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Fugees (1996). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Reamonn (2000). © SWR SWR Emiliana Torrini (2000). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 John Mayer (2003). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Amy Winehouse (2004). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Juanes (2005). © SWR/Schweigert SWR Schweigert James Morrison (2006). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Mando Diao (2007). © SWR/SWR3 SWR SWR3 Milow (2009). © SWR/Willi Kuper SWR Willi Kuper Noisettes (2009). © SWR/Sandra Tiersch SWR Sandra Tiersch Hurts (2010). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Marina and the Diamonds (2010). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Bruno Mars (2011). © SWR/Alexander Kluge SWR Alexander Kluge Jessie J (2011). © SWR/Schweigert SWR Schweigert ZAZ (2011). © SWR/Alexander Kluge SWR Alexander Kluge Cro (2012). © SWR/Alexander Kluge SWR Alexander Kluge Ed Sheeran (2012). © SWR/Schweigert SWR Schweigert Biffy Clyro (2013). © SWR/Schweigert SWR Schweigert Birdy (2013). © SWR/Sandra Theiner SWR Sandra Theiner Imagine Dragons (2013). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Passenger (2013). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm London Grammar (2014). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Joris (2015). © SWR/SWR3/Uwe Riehm SWR SWR3/Uwe Riehm Jess Glynne (2016). © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Alice Merton (2017). © SWR/Paul Gärtner SWR Paul Gärtner Rag'n' Bone Man (2017). © SWR/Paul Gärtner SWR Paul Gärtner Alma (2018). © SWR/Ronny Zimmermann SWR Ronny Zimmermann Namika (2018). © SWR/Ronny Zimmermann SWR Ronny Zimmermann Freya Ridings - eine kraftvolle und gleichzeitig sanft-zerbrechlichen Stimme und als perfekte Kulisse dazu der Saal im Theater Baden-Baden. © SWR/Ronny Zimmermann SWR Ronny Zimmermann Lewis Capaldi faszinierte das Publikum im Festspielhaus beim 25. SWR3 New Pop Festival. © SWR/Ronny Zimmermann SWR Ronny Zimmermann