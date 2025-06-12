SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Die Stars auf dem roten Teppich beim SWR3 New Pop Festival 2019 Stand 13.9.2019, 15:04 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen Lena © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm James Blunt © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Alice Cooper und seine Frau Sheryl Goddard © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Die Fantastischen Vier © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Thomas Gottschalk und Karina Mroß © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Mark Forster © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Sylvie Meis © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Max Giesinger © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Carolin Kebekus © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Matt Simons © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Clea-Lacy Juhn © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Ronald Spiess, Alexandra Kamp und SWR3-Moderator Ben Streubel © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Liz Baffoe © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Die SWR3-Morningshow-Moderatoren Anneta Politi und Kemal Goga © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm SWR3-Morningshow-Moderator Michael Wirbitzky und SWR-Hauptstadtkorrespondentin Evi Seibert © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Bachelorette-Teilnehmer Alexander Hindersmann (r.) und Kamil Golik © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Christoph Sonntag © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Mundstuhl © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm SWR3-Moderatoren Marcus Barsch, Nicola Müntefering und Volker Janitz (v.l.n.r.) © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Leon Löwentraut und seine Freundin Luca Boese © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm SWR3-Chef Thomas Jung und Anneta Politi © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm Guido Cantz © SWR/Uwe Riehm SWR Uwe Riehm