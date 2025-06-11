  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation

Bildergalerie: „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024

Stand
Vince Ebert beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Vince Ebert beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Lisa Feller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Lisa Feller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Nikita Miller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Nikita Miller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Onkel Fisch beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Onkel Fisch beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Zeus & Wirbitzky beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Zeus & Wirbitzky beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Sebastian Lehmann beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Sebastian Lehmann beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Andreas Müller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Andreas Müller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Die Newcomer Ivan Thieme, Sara Karas und Christoph Fritz.
Die Newcomer Ivan Thieme, Sara Karas und Christoph Fritz. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Bernhard Hoëcker beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Bernhard Hoëcker beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Anne Vogd beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Anne Vogd beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Stefan Reusch beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024
Stefan Reusch beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Abdelkarim beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Abdelkarim beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Mundstuhl beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024.
Mundstuhl beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2024. © SWR3/Adrian Walter
Stand
Autor/in
SWR