  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation

Bildergalerie: „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023 in Bad Dürkheim

Stand
Tim Poschmann beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“.
Tim Poschmann beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“. © SWR/Niko Neithardt
Eva Karl Faltermeier beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“.
Eva Karl Faltermeier beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“. © SWR/Adrian Walter
Lars Reichow beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“.
Lars Reichow beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“. © SWR/Niko Neithardt
Mirja Boes & die Honkey Donkeys beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023
Mirja Boes & die Honkey Donkeys beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Adrian Walter
Herr Schröder beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Herr Schröder beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Adrian Walter
Atze Schröder beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Atze Schröder beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Adiran Walter
Suchtpotenzial beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Suchtpotenzial beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Niko Neithardt
Zeus & Wirbitzky beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Zeus & Wirbitzky beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Niko Neithardt
Miss Allie beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Miss Allie beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Adrian Walter
Olaf Schubert beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Olaf Schubert beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Adrian Walter
Martin Frank beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023.
Martin Frank beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ 2023. © SWR/Niko Neithardt
Stand
Autor/in
SWR