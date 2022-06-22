SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: „Verhängnisvolle Versprechen“ STAND 22.6.2022, 12:01 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen B. Nierenz, Ermittlungskommission „Aid“, auf der Wache in Duisburg. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions SWR DOCDAYS Productions Princess Inyang Okokon, Sozialarbeiterin, am Busbahnhof von Benin City, Treffpunkt der Menschenhändler mit ihren Opfern. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions SWR DOCDAYS Productions Lina Trovato, Stellvertretende Antimafia-Generalstaatsanwältin von Catania, auf dem Weg zu einem Gerichtsprozess. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions SWR DOCDAYS Productions Princess Inyang Okokon, Sozialarbeiterin, auf einer Reise durch Nigeria. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions SWR DOCDAYS Productions Princess Inyang Okokon, Sozialarbeiterin, vergibt in Nigeria Mikrokredite an Kleinstunternehmerinnen, damit sie und ihre Töchter Menschenhändlern nach Europa nicht folgen. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions SWR DOCDAYS Productions