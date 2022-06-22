  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation

Bildergalerie: „Verhängnisvolle Versprechen“

STAND
B. Nierenz, Ermittlungskommission „Aid“, auf der Wache in Duisburg (Foto: SWR, DOCDAYS Productions)
B. Nierenz, Ermittlungskommission „Aid“, auf der Wache in Duisburg. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions DOCDAYS Productions
Princess Inyang Okokon, Sozialarbeiterin, am Busbahnhof von Benin City, Treffpunkt der Menschenhändler mit ihren Opfern. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions DOCDAYS Productions
Lina Trovato, Stellvertretende Antimafia-Generalstaatsanwältin von Catania, auf dem Weg zu einem Gerichtsprozess. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions DOCDAYS Productions
Princess Inyang Okokon, Sozialarbeiterin, auf einer Reise durch Nigeria. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions DOCDAYS Productions
Princess Inyang Okokon, Sozialarbeiterin, vergibt in Nigeria Mikrokredite an Kleinstunternehmerinnen, damit sie und ihre Töchter Menschenhändlern nach Europa nicht folgen. © SWR /DOCDAYS Productions DOCDAYS Productions
STAND
AUTOR/IN