  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation
STAND
Talk am See mit Gaby Hauptmann. U. a. zu Gast: Paola Felix © SWRAlexander Kluge (Foto: SWR, Alexander Kluge)
Talk am See mit Gaby Hauptmann. U. a. zu Gast: Paola Felix © SWR/Alexander Kluge Alexander Kluge
SWR Fernsehen: "Talk am See mit Gaby Hauptmann" Autorin und Journalistin Gaby Hauptmann spricht wöchentlich mit Prominenten und Gästen aus der Region. © SWR/Piper/Andreas Pirchmoser
SWR Fernsehen: "Talk am See mit Gaby Hauptmann" U.a. zu Gast: Jürgen Todenhöfer © SWR/WDR/Max Kohr
Autorin und Journalistin Gaby Hauptmann am Set in der ehemaligen Stiftskirche St. Johann in Konstanz. © SWR/Kimmig/Hella Wolff-Seybold Hella Wolff-Seybold
Autorin und Journalistin Gaby Hauptmann am Set in der ehemaligen Stiftskirche St. Johann in Konstanz. © SWR/Kimmig/Hella Wolff-Seybold Hella Wolff-Seybold
Autorin und Journalistin Gaby Hauptmann am Set in der ehemaligen Stiftskirche St. Johann in Konstanz. © SWR/Kimmig/Hella Wolff-Seybold Hella Wolff-Seybold
STAND
AUTOR/IN