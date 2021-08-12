SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie Schlagerspaß Juni 2019 STAND 29.5.2019, 9:08 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen SWR Fernsehen SCHLAGER-SPASS MIT ANDY BORG (7), am Samstag (29.06.19) um 20:15 Uhr. Andy Borg (Mitte) mit allen Mitwirkenden der Juni-Sendung. © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson SWR Kerstin Joensson Gastgeber Andy Borg © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson SWR Kerstin Joensson Schlager Spaß mit Liane & Reiner Kirsten. © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson SWR Kerstin Joensson