Bildergalerie: Mackie Messer – Brechts Dreigroschenfilm

Polly Peachum (Hannah Herzsprung) und Macheath (Tobias Moretti) feiern eine überstürzte Hochzeit.
Polly Peachum (Hannah Herzsprung) und Macheath (Tobias Moretti) feiern eine überstürzte Hochzeit. © SWR/Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick
Ungleiche Freunde: Macheath (Tobias Moretti) mit Polizeichef Tiger Brown (Christian Redl). © SWR/Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick
Die Liebesleute fahren Boot: Polly Peachum (Hannah Herzsprung) und Macheath (Tobias Moretti). © SWR/Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick
Die Schauspielerin Carola Neher (Hannah Herzsprung). © SWR/Wild Bunch Germany Wild Bunch Germany
Macheath (Tobias Moretti) und Polly Peachum (Hannah Herzsprung) kommen sich in den Straßen Londons näher. © SWR/Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick Wild Bunch Germany/Stephan Pick
