SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Junger Dokumentarfilm Bildergalerie: Blutige Kohle STAND 4.8.2020, 10:34 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen „Blutige Kohle“: Familie Florez © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle Protagonistin Nellys © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle Protagonist El Samario © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle Dreharbeiten zu „Blutige Kohle“: Ausgrabung in Kolumbien. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Jairo Rojas SWR Domar Film GmbH/Jairo Rojas „Blutige Kohle“: Dreharbeiten in Kolumbien © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle „Blutige Kohle“: Familie Florez bei Dreharbeiten nahe der Kohlemine La Jagua. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle Dreharbeiten in La Jagua. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle Beim Massengrab „Las dos Palmas“. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle „Blutige Kohle“: Dreharbeiten Kohlemine La Jagua. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle