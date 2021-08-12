SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Junger Dokumentarfilm 2020 STAND 17.2.2020, 14:02 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen „Blutige Kohle“: Dreharbeiten in Kolumbien © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle „Blutige Kohle“: Familie Florez © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle „Blutige Kohle“: Familie Florez bei Dreharbeiten nahe der Kohlemine La Jagua. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle „Blutige Kohle“: Dreharbeiten Kohlemine La Jagua. © SWR/Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle SWR Domar Film GmbH/Christopher Stoeckle „Unser Familiengeheimnis“: Annemarie und Caroline lachen über alte Familienfotos © SWR/Oliver Völkel/filmtank SWR Oliver Völkel/filmtank „Unser Familiengeheimnis“: Aufnahmen der Heimatstadt. © SWR/Hanna Fischer/filmtank SWR Hanna Fischer/filmtank „Unser Familiengeheimnis“: Annemarie und Caroline sehen sich alte Familienfotos an. © SWR/Oliver Völkel/filmtank SWR Oliver Völkel/filmtank