SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: "Expedition in die Heimat - Unterwegs im Laucherttal" STAND 1.8.2019, 12:54 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Salmendingen mit Salmendinger Kapelle (im Hintergrund). © SWR/Jochen Schmid SWR Jochen Schmid Walzmühle bei Hörschwag. © SWR/Jochen Schmid SWR Jochen Schmid Blick von der Salmendinger Kapelle. © SWR/Jochen Schmid SWR Jochen Schmid Moderatorin Annette Krause und Günther Binder vom Ballonteam Sonnebühl. © SWR/Jochen Schmid SWR Jochen Schmid